Asus ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855+ to launch in India today

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price

Asus ROG Phone 2 will debut as the most powerful Android smartphone aimed at gamers. It has the latest Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, 12GB of RAM and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

  Updated: September 23, 2019 8:38 AM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2, the most powerful gaming smartphone, will launch in India today. The ROG Phone 2 was first announced as the successor to original ROG Phone in July. But the smartphone became available for purchase only in September. The Taiwanese smartphone maker is wasting no time in bringing the smartphone to Indian market as well. The ROG Phone 2 will be one of the most specced out smartphone when it becomes available in India today.

Asus ROG Phone 2: How to watch live stream,  Specifications and Expected Price

Ahead of today’s launch, Asus had already confirmed that the device will be announced by Jonney Shih, Chairman, Asus. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12.30PM and will be streamed live on YouTube as well as Facebook. You can watch the Facebook Live by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/AsusIndia/videos/685645338576761/. Alternatively, you can watch the event live from the link embedded below. It will be interesting to see how Asus prices the smartphone and whether it competes with the likes of BlackShark 2 or goes a bit more premium in its pricing.

The ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It now sports a 120Hz display, which is the fastest refresh rate on any smartphone yet. The display offers Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the ROG Phone 2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB or 1TB of non-expandable storage. There is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. At the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE.

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions: Big power, built for gamers

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions: Big power, built for gamers

The ROG Phone 2 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It also acts as a power bank and can do reverse charging at 10W. It has an under-display fingerprint sensor and comes in matte black or glossy black finish. The 512GB storage variant is priced at RMB 5,999 (around Rs 60,000).

  Published Date: September 23, 2019 8:37 AM IST
  Updated Date: September 23, 2019 8:38 AM IST

