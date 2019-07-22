comscore Asus ROG Phone 2: Prices, features, specifications
Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus unveiled: Features, specifications

Asus ROG Phone 2 is the next-generation gaming smartphone. It is packed to the brim with flagship-level features. It will be officially launched in China tomorrow (July 23).

asus-rog-phone-2-tenaa

In line with earlier reports, Asus today unveiled its next-generation gaming smartphone. Called the ROG Phone 2, it is essentially the successor to the ROG Phone. Similar to last year’s phone, the new ROG Phone 2 also pushes the boundaries of what is expected from a gaming smartphone. Read on to find out everything about the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Asus ROG Phone 2 features, specifications

The ROG Phone 2 flaunts a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The 10-bit HDR display also boasts 108% DCI-P3 color space. In line with an earlier announcement, the ROG Phone 2 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset along with Adreno 640 GPU. Also on offer is 12GB RAM, and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage.

For a complete gaming experience, the smartphone boasts front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The speakers come with larger chambers, and are reportedly twice as loud as the ones found on the ROG Phone. Unlike many of the flagship devices, the new smartphone retains the 3.5mm audio jack. There are four microphones onboard, as well as specially placed antennas that streaming is seamless. The ROG Phone 2 will also come with a bunch of gaming accessories. These include the likes of the Kunai Gamepad, TwinView Dock II, AirTriggers, and more.

During heavy-duty gaming sessions, devices tend to get hot, which in turn affects overall performance. On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees.

Besides gaming, the ROG Phone 2 is quite capable as a daily smartphone as well. For photography, there is a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel Quad Bayer sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. Up front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Making sure everything ticks is a massive 6,000mAh battery. The unit claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0.

