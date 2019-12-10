comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage to go on sale via Flipkart on December 11
News

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage to go on sale via Flipkart on December 11

News

The rest of the specifications of the smartphone will likely be similar to what we have seen in the past. Interested buyers can head to e-commerce giant Flipkart if they want to get their hands on the latest ROG Phone 2 variant.

  • Published: December 10, 2019 12:10 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 6

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus is rolling a new variant of its flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 2 on sale. This new variant of the smartphone will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The rest of the specifications of the smartphone will likely be similar to what we have seen in the past. Interested buyers can head to e-commerce giant Flipkart if they want to get their hands on the latest ROG Phone 2 variant. As per past reports, the new variant is priced at Rs 59,999. In addition, the company also shared details about the specifications, and contents of the box.

Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB RAM specifications and details

The flagship gaming smartphone will come with an Aero Active Cooler II accessory along with usual smartphone accessories. Other accessories inside the box include Areo Case, Type C to Type C cable, and a 30W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 compatible charger. The company claims that ROG Phone 2 has received a 4.7 customer rating on Flipkart. The claim went on to add that this rating makes ROG Phone 2 one of the top-rated smartphones on the website. This launch comes months after the company launched the smartphone in the Indian market.

Watch: ROG Phone 2 Review

Talking about other Asus ROG Phone 2 variants in the market, we get the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for just Rs 37,999. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Asus has added a massive 6,000mAh battery in the smartphone along with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The device comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide sensor.

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features

Specifications

Features Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 6,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 12:10 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

4

37999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Dual - 48MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability
Smart TVs
Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability
Huawei P40 alleged render leaked

News

Huawei P40 alleged render leaked

Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Telecom

Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details

News

Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details

OnePlus AirPods rival to reportedly launch soon

Wearables

OnePlus AirPods rival to reportedly launch soon

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Huawei P40 alleged render leaked

Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed

Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020

PUBG Bluehole mode to stop safe zone campers; details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed
Vivo V17 First Impressions

Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions
Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India
Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features

News

Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features
Flipkart iPhone Days sale offers: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 discounted

Deals

Flipkart iPhone Days sale offers: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 discounted

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने 98 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, 2GB डाटा के साथ डेली मिलेंगे 300SMS

Realme Buds Air पर ऐसे मिल रहा है 400 रुपये डिस्काउंट

Nokia Smart TV की सेल आज, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: प्राइस, फीचर्स और कैमरा में कौन है दमदार

Xiaomi Redmi K30 फोन आज होगा चीन में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट Live Streaming

News

Huawei P40 alleged render leaked
News
Huawei P40 alleged render leaked
Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details

News

Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details
Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed
Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020

News

Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020
PUBG Bluehole mode to stop safe zone campers; details

News

PUBG Bluehole mode to stop safe zone campers; details