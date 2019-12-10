Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus is rolling a new variant of its flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 2 on sale. This new variant of the smartphone will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The rest of the specifications of the smartphone will likely be similar to what we have seen in the past. Interested buyers can head to e-commerce giant Flipkart if they want to get their hands on the latest ROG Phone 2 variant. As per past reports, the new variant is priced at Rs 59,999. In addition, the company also shared details about the specifications, and contents of the box.

Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB RAM specifications and details

The flagship gaming smartphone will come with an Aero Active Cooler II accessory along with usual smartphone accessories. Other accessories inside the box include Areo Case, Type C to Type C cable, and a 30W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 compatible charger. The company claims that ROG Phone 2 has received a 4.7 customer rating on Flipkart. The claim went on to add that this rating makes ROG Phone 2 one of the top-rated smartphones on the website. This launch comes months after the company launched the smartphone in the Indian market.

Watch: ROG Phone 2 Review

Talking about other Asus ROG Phone 2 variants in the market, we get the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for just Rs 37,999. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Asus has added a massive 6,000mAh battery in the smartphone along with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The device comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide sensor.

Specifications

Features Asus ROG Phone 2 Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP Front Camera 24MP Battery 6,000mAh

Story Timeline