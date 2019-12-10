Asus ROG Phone 2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro were the top performing smartphones in flagship and mid-range segment, according to Antutu. The benchmarking platform has revealed the top performing smartphones for the month of November. It is no surprise that Asus ROG Phone 2 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ has topped the list for flagship devices. This is the first time that Antutu is releasing two separate lists for flagship phones and mid-range phones respectively. The data is based on benchmark collected between November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019 with at least 1,000 units running Antutu benchmark version 8 and scores represent average across all devices.

Antutu Top 10 Best Performing Flagship Phones

Asus ROG Phone 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage continues to occupy the top spot for flagship smartphones. It has an average score of 4,96,662 and is way ahead of second placed device. The high score is made possible by the 12GB of RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. The fact that it has three-layer cooling system allows for high performance without throttling the processor. The OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM and 256GB takes second spot with an average score of 4,82,881. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of OnePlus 7T Pro takes third with an average score of 4,82,532.

Realme X2 Pro, the newest Snapdragon 855+ smartphone on the block, has managed to take the fourth spot. The smartphone tested has 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage and with an average score of 4,76,185, it has managed to beat OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage takes fifth place with an average score of 4,65,246. The next devices on this list are OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is followed by Asus Zenfone 6 2019 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10+ powered by Snapdragon 855 and Note 10+ 5G powered by Samsung Exynos 9825. Both the devices have 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Antutu Top 10 Best Performing Mid-range Phones

Among mid-range smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has topped the Antutu benchmark as best performing device. The device tested has an average score of 2,83,092 and comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB and MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. Oppo Reno 2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage takes second place with an average score of 2,60,650. The third device in the list is Xiaomi Mi 9T with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with an average score of 2,51,491. The benchmark listing proves that there is a clear advantage in using a Snapdragon 730G over Snapdragon 730 when it comes to performance. The SD730G also brings optimized graphics and WiFi performance, which reflects in these scores.

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage takes the fourth rank with an average score of 2,44,168. The fifth spot goes to Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and average score of 2,20,316. These devices are followed by Realme XT, Realme Q, Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Vsmart Live. The entry of Vietnam-based company VinSmart shows that there is still opportunity for new smartphone makers in this crowded market. This month, smartphone makers are set to debut phones with new Qualcomm chips and dual-mode 5G and we could see big changes in the ranking next month.

