Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant sale date announced: 256GB storage at Rs 57,999

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will go on sale again on August 21 via Flipkart. Asus will put up the high-end variant for grabs with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

  Published: August 12, 2020 12:23 PM IST
The ROG Phone 3 is one of the most powerful Android smartphones money can buy in 2020. Equipped with a Snapdragon 865 Plus and a host of dedicated gaming features, the ROG Phone 3 is meant for power users. Despite all the bells and whistles, Asus sells the base 8GB RAM variant at a price of Rs 49,999. Asus says the response to the new model is tremendous and is now willing to sell the top-end variant. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale via Flipkart; check price, features and offers

The ROG Phone 3’s top-end variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Despite the massive bump in specs, Asus will put it up on sale at a price of Rs 57,999. This makes the ROG Phone 3 one of the most affordable flagships smartphones of 2020 with 256GB storage. This variant will be available from August 21 on Flipkart from 12 pm. The 12GB variant will continue to sell alongside the 8GB RAM variant. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3: Here's how you can win the smartphone for free

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The ROG Phone 3 comes as an upgrade over the ROG Phone 2 from last year. Asus carries over the same design to the new model but with a couple of changes. The design is soberer this year and there is a triple camera setup at the back. It still retains the bezels at the front as well as the ROG backlit logo at the back. Also Read - Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone may be more powerful than Asus ROG Phone 3

Powering the Asus gaming flagship is a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset that’s aided by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM options are available at 8GB and 12GB. As for the storage, you can choose between 128GB or 256GB. There’s a 6000mAh battery keeping the phone alive while a 30W wired charging system fills it up via a USB-C port.

The ROG Phone 3 gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. A stereo speaker setup accompanies the display on the front. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Asus has brought its ultrasonic Air Triggers with more customisations options for hardcore gamers. There’s also a front camera with a 24-megapixel sensor.

At the back, there’s a triple camera setup now. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For improved gaming performance, there are HyperFusion Quad Wi-Fi antennas. Additionally, there’s a quad-microphone setup for improved noise cancellation.

  Published Date: August 12, 2020 12:23 PM IST

Best Sellers