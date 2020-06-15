comscore Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website
News

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

News

The alleged Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming phone has been spotted on the Eurasian EEC certification website.

  • Published: June 15, 2020 12:51 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 1

It is being rumored that the Asus ROG Phone 3 could be launch by the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter. This means that we could see a new gaming phone from Asus as soon as next month. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has already made an appearance on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Now, the alleged device has been spotted on the Eurasian EEC certification website.

While there are rumors that this could be the Asus ROG Phone 3, the model number is different. Moreover, the accessory page for the alleged device has also gone live ahead of the official launch. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is reportedly listed on the EEGeekbench C certification site with model number ZS661KS. It doesn’t reveal any other information, but it does hint that the gaming phone will debut globally.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was spotted on Geekbench with both 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. It is likely to draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device will ship with Android 10 OS. It scored 910 points in the single-core test and 3,229 points in the multi-core test. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing hinted that there could be Qualcomm QCA6390 chipset, 91Mobiles reports. It is said to offer support for 2×2 dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, and Miracast support. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.

Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check HP, Dell, Asus, Acer laptops under Rs 60,000

Also Read

Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check HP, Dell, Asus, Acer laptops under Rs 60,000

The ROG Phone III is likely to feature a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms, a trend we also saw on past phones. With the launch of the Asus ROG Phone II last year, the brand also launched a bunch of accessories including a kunai controller and a turbo-cooling case. Asus also mentioned that the accessories which may be seen as expensive investments, will also be compatible with future ROG devices. Hence these cases, controllers and even the twin-screen accessory should work well on the upcoming phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

KFC makes a parody of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
Gaming
KFC makes a parody of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
OnePlus TV: Pete Lau hints at a more colorful experience

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV: Pete Lau hints at a more colorful experience

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108MP camera

Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may launch in 2021 with 80W fast charging

Tecno Spark Power 2 coming this month; to be priced below Rs 10,000

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India
Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Fusion+ फोन Snapdragon 730 के साथ 16 जून को Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन 4,900mAh बैटरी, 10W चार्जिंग और MIUI 12 के साथ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB स्टोरेज मॉडल की सेल आज, इस कीमत में खरीदें

4 बैक कैमरा, 16MP सेल्फी कैमरा, 4GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज वाले Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज, जानें कीमत

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे: Amazon, OnePlus.in से 3 हजार डिस्काउंट में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench
Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website
Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108MP camera

News

Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108MP camera
Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may launch in 2021 with 80W fast charging

News

Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may launch in 2021 with 80W fast charging
Tecno Spark Power 2 coming this month; to be priced below Rs 10,000

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 coming this month; to be priced below Rs 10,000