Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

It is being rumored that the Asus ROG Phone 3 could be launch by the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter. This means that we could see a new gaming phone from Asus as soon as next month. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has already made an appearance on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Now, the alleged device has been spotted on the Eurasian EEC certification website.

While there are rumors that this could be the Asus ROG Phone 3, the model number is different. Moreover, the accessory page for the alleged device has also gone live ahead of the official launch. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is reportedly listed on the EEGeekbench C certification site with model number ZS661KS. It doesn’t reveal any other information, but it does hint that the gaming phone will debut globally.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was spotted on Geekbench with both 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. It is likely to draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device will ship with Android 10 OS. It scored 910 points in the single-core test and 3,229 points in the multi-core test. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing hinted that there could be Qualcomm QCA6390 chipset, 91Mobiles reports. It is said to offer support for 2×2 dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, and Miracast support. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.

The ROG Phone III is likely to feature a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms, a trend we also saw on past phones. With the launch of the Asus ROG Phone II last year, the brand also launched a bunch of accessories including a kunai controller and a turbo-cooling case. Asus also mentioned that the accessories which may be seen as expensive investments, will also be compatible with future ROG devices. Hence these cases, controllers and even the twin-screen accessory should work well on the upcoming phone.