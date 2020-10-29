comscore Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India | BGR India
Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India: Check new price and specifications

Asus has slashed the price of the device by Rs 3,000 in India. As a result, the gaming smartphone is available starting for Rs 46,999.

  Published: October 29, 2020 6:37 PM IST
Asus launched the ROG Phone 3 as the successor to its popular gaming smartphone launched in July earlier this year. Just a few months later, the phone has received a price cut. The smartphone was launched at a retail price of Rs 49,999. Now, the company has slashed the price of the device by Rs 3,000 in India. As a result, the gaming smartphone is available starting for Rs 46,999. You will be able to buy the smartphone at a discounted price from Flipkart. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days deal: Asus ROG Phone 3 की खरीद पर मिलेगी बेस्ट डील्स

The company announced that all the variants of the phone will now sell for Rs 3,000 less. Similarly, the 12GB/128GB version and 12GB/256GB variant are now priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. With smartphone sales going live again in India, Asus has partnered with Bajaj Finance for the low monthly installments over the course of 9 months. This is for consumers who purchase the device at one-third of the value, while paying the remaining amount in 12 installments. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 3 स्मार्टफोन का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Asus ROG Phone 3 Also Read - ASUS ROG phone 3 का स्पेशल एडिशन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास

Additionally, the revised price will reflect starting October 29, noon (IST) on the e-commerce platform. However, Flipkart Plus customers can already buy the Asus ROG Phone 3 at the aforementioned discounted price. There’s also a 10 percent instant discount offer using Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It also has RGB back panel and runs on the Android 10 operating system. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, the smartphone comes in only three storage options. For imaging, ROG Phone 3 offers a triple rear camera setup and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the primary camera uses a 64-megapixel shooter with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 5-megapixel macro camera.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: October 29, 2020 6:37 PM IST

