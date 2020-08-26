comscore Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart | BGR India
Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

The price of the Asus ROG Phone 3 is Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

  • Published: August 26, 2020 9:44 AM IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review (31)

If you’re looking to buy a new performance-oriented smartphone and one of your primary needs is gaming, there are very few options that come close to the Asus ROG Phone 3. The smartphone will go on sale today on Flipkart. The price of the Asus ROG Phone 3 is Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. There are also a number of offers by Flipkart which will get you some further benefits. This includes an exchange offer that will get you up to Rs 13,650 off on the price of exchanging your older device. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Offers

The ROG Phone 3 will also be available for no cost EMI at Rs 5,556 per month. Further, users will also get to purchase the Google Nest Mini Charcoal at Rs 1,999. Apart from this Flipkart also has a 10 percent discount on ICICI cards and Citi Bank cards. Check out the Flipkart listing of the page for all the offers. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 specifications leak, will retain 60Hz LCD display and Flip Camera module

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) resolution. There is a 144Hz refresh rate panel on the phone and it sports an HDR 10+ certification, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 25ms touch latency. We also get a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and 2.5D curved display. Asus has opted for the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 3.1 GHz with Adreno 650 GPU. The device also comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Also Read – Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 listing spotted on Amazon India, could launch soon in India Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

Moving to the camera, we get a triple camera sensor on the back and a single sensor for selfies. Digging in the details, the rear camera features a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor. We also get a 13-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Moving to the front, it sports a 24-megapixel camera. Other camera features include 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps. One also gets 4K at 120fps for slow motion.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

