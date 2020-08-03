Asus recently launched a new promotional offer for its latest Rog Phone 3. The ‘Crack the code’ puzzle allows participants to stand a chance of winning the latest Asus ROG Phone 3 for free. Hosted by the Flipkart app, the Crack the Code: Mission 1 is the first of four puzzles that will be hosted by Asus ROG and Flipkart. Each of the puzzles will allow users to stand a separate Asus ROG Phone 3 if they win. The first mission of the puzzle is listed in the tweet below. Also Read - Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone may be more powerful than Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus will be hosting three more such puzzles for users to solve and stand a chance of winning a brand new Asus ROG Phone 3. Users who participate can stay tuned to the Asus ROG India Twitter page for updates on the competition. Check out this tweet below. Also Read - How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) resolution. There is a 144Hz refresh rate panel on the phone and it sports an HDR 10+ certification, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 25ms touch latency. We also get a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and 2.5D curved display. Asus has opted for the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 3.1 GHz with Adreno 650 GPU. The device also comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Agents of ROG, gear up! We are sending you on a mission to extract the One Weapon to Rule Them All. #CrackTheCode in any of the 4 missions of OPERATION: RULE THEM ALL, for a chance to win an #ROGPhone3 everyday! #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/zvRrRpqlQP — ASUS ROG IN (@ASUS_ROG_IN) August 1, 2020

Moving to the camera, we get a triple camera sensor on the back and a single sensor for selfies. Digging in the details, the rear camera features a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor. We also get a 13-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Moving to the front, it sports a 24-megapixel camera. Other camera features include 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps. One also gets 4K at 120fps for slow motion.

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based ROG UI out of the box with no dedicated microSD card slot. Asus has also added accelerator, compass, proximity sensor, in-display fingerprint scanner, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 3, and more. We also get 5G support, GPS with NavIC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and dual front-facing speakers. Asus ROG Phone 3 supports Hi-Res audio with USB Type-C port on the bottom and quad-microphone setup. Finally, it runs on a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 with two Type-C ports (bottom, and right side).

