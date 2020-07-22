comscore Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today: How to watch and what to expect
  Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today: Livestream details and what to expect
Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today: Livestream details and what to expect

The Asus ROG Phone 3 launch event will be live-streamed via Asus India's YouTube page. It will go on sale via Flipkart.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 10:09 AM IST
asus-rog-phone-3

Photo: Wibeo

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will launch in India today, and the event will kick off at 8:15PM IST. The gaming phone will launch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The Asus ROG Phone 3 launch event will be live-streamed via Asus India’s YouTube page. It will go on sale via Flipkart. This will be a virtual event, where the brand will unveil its power-packed gaming phone. Also Read - Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 receiving July 2020 security patch update in India

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is said to launch with a 144Hz display, a big AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is likely to come with special gaming features as well as a unique design. The handset could offer a 64-megapixel sensor at the back. If you are interested in this Asus phone, then read on to know more about it. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Major discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, gaming headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

Asus ROG Phone 3: Expected specifications, features

The device is likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch display. This screen is expected to be an OLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. While we do not know that for sure yet, what we do know is that this screen will be an FHD+ resolution panel. The gaming phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865+ processor. Also Read - Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review: Works great besides the occasional hiccup

It is said to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner. There could be a triple camera setup on the rear which has become standard for most smartphones now, including gaming ones. The main sensor on this module could be a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel front camera on the phone.

It is said to offer a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Apart from India, the ROG Phone 3 will also be launched in Taiwan on July 22. Meanwhile, Lenovo is also all set to launch its first Legion gaming phone today in China. This device will also pack a Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It will be interesting to see how these gaming phones will fair against each other.

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Phone 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च लाइव इवेंट

Realme C11 आज पहली बार 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, सबसे कम कीमत में 5000mAh बैटरी

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की सेल आज, 64 MP क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस है खासियत

Infinix Hot 9 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, फोन में हैं 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम, 5 कैमरा

OnePlus Nord First Impressions : मिडरेंज सेगमेंट का पावरफुल स्मार्टफोन

