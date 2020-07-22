comscore Asus ROG Phone 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC | BGR India
Asus ROG Phone 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Asus ROG Phone 3 is the successor to the second generation of the gaming smartphone that launched last year. The company also claims that this is “the ultimate gaming smartphone” for smartphone gamers. Let’s check out the details around the ROG Phone 3 here.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 9:10 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch Flipkart

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has just launched its latest gaming flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 3 in India. This smartphone is a successor to the ROG Phone 2 that launched last year. It shared key information regarding the device including pricing in India, availability, and more in a segment dedicated to India. The smartphone maker claims that this iteration is “the ultimate gaming smartphone” for smartphone gamers. Beyond the smartphone, the company has also launched a number of optional gaming accessories. These include the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad, TwinView Dock 3, Mobile Desktop Dock 2, and the Professional Dock 2. We also get the ROG Clip for attaching any gaming controller and a “Lightning Armor Case”. Let’s check out the details around the Asus ROG Phone 3 here. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today: Livestreaming details and what to expect

Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India; Availability and pricing information

According to the announcement, the company is offering multiple storage and RAM variants in India. These include the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The base model is priced at Rs 49,999 and the second variant with 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 57,999. ROG Phone 3 will go on sale starting from August 6, 2020, in India The company also launched a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in Europe for €1,099 or Rs 95,099. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

Asus ROG Phone 3 launch Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Realme C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

The company also shared the pricing for the accessories. As per the announcement, the glass screen protector is priced at Rs 699, ROG Clip at Rs 1,999, Neon Aeo Case at Rs 1,999, Lightning Armor case at Rs 3,999, and AeroActive Cooler 3 at Rs 2,999. Cetra Core is priced at Rs 3,999, ROG Cetra is priced at Rs 7,699, Kunai 3 Gamepad at Rs 9,999, Mobile Desktop Dock at Rs 12,999 and TwinView Dock 3 at Rs 19,999. Interested buyers can head to Flipkart to make the purchase. In addition, the company has also teamed up with Flipkart to offer a number of launch offers. One can also use the no-cost EMI option or the exchange offer available on Flipkart to push the price down.

Watch: BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Specifications

Talking about the specifications, on paper, the ROG Phone 3 features almost all high-end parts out there. It sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) resolution. The display comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 25ms touch latency. We also get a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and 2.5D curved display. Asus has opted for the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 3.1 GHz with Adreno 650 GPU. The device also comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Moving to the camera, we get a triple camera sensor on the back and a single sensor for selfies. Digging in the details, the rear camera features a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor. We also get a 13-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Moving to the front, it sports a 24-megapixel camera. Other camera features include 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps. One also gets 4K at 120fps for slow motion.

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based ROG UI out of the box with no dedicated microSD card slot. Asus has also added accelerator, compass, proximity sensor, in-display fingerprint scanner, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 3, and more. We also get 5G support, GPS with NavIC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and dual front-facing speakers. Asus ROG Phone 3 supports Hi-Res audio with USB Type-C port on the bottom and quad-microphone setup. Finally, it runs on a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 with two Type-C ports (bottom, and right side).

Best Sellers