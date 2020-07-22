Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today: Livestreaming details and what to expect

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will launch in India today, and the event will kick off at 8:15PM IST. The gaming phone will launch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The Asus ROG Phone 3 launch event will be live-streamed via Asus India’s YouTube page. It will go on sale via Flipkart. This will be a virtual event, where the brand will unveil its power-packed gaming phone. Also Read - Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 receiving July 2020 security patch update in India

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is said to launch with a 144Hz display, a big AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is likely to come with special gaming features as well as a unique design. The handset could offer a 64-megapixel sensor at the back. If you are interested in this Asus phone, then read on to know more about it.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Expected Price in India specifications, features

The device is likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch display. This screen is expected to be an OLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. While we do not know that for sure yet, what we do know is that this screen will be an FHD+ resolution panel. The gaming phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865+ processor.

It is said to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner. There could be a triple camera setup on the rear which has become standard for most smartphones now, including gaming ones. The main sensor on this module could be a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel front camera on the phone.

It is said to offer a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Apart from India, the ROG Phone 3 will also be launched in Taiwan on July 22. Meanwhile, Lenovo is also all set to launch its first Legion gaming phone today in China. This device will also pack a Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It will be interesting to see how these gaming phones will fair against each other.