Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Asus says the response to the new model is tremendous and that's the reason it has brought the Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant to India.

  Published: August 20, 2020 2:23 PM IST
Asus’ most powerful ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone will now be available with 12GB RAM in India from tomorrow, August 21. The Taiwanese company currently sells the base 8GB RAM variant in India at a price of Rs 49,999. But from tomorrow, at 12:00 PM (12 noon), you’ll also be able to buy the 12GB RAM variant on Flipkart. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch, could retain its Flip Cameras

Asus says the response to the new model is tremendous and that’s the reason it has brought the Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant to India. Equipped with a Snapdragon 865 Plus and a host of dedicated gaming features, the ROG Phone 3 is meant for power users.The ROG Phone 3’s top-end variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company has kept the price at Rs 57,999. Also Read - Dream11 online fantasy sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The ROG Phone 3 comes as an upgrade over the ROG Phone 2 from last year. Asus carries over the same design to the new model but with a couple of changes. It still retains the bezels at the front as well as the ROG backlit logo at the back. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

At the back, there’s a triple camera setup now. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For improved gaming performance, there are HyperFusion Quad Wi-Fi antennas. Additionally, there’s a quad-microphone setup for improved noise cancellation.

Powering the Asus gaming flagship is a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset that’s aided by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM options are available at 8GB and 12GB. As for the storage, you can choose between 128GB or 256GB. There’s a 6000mAh battery keeping the phone alive while a 30W wired charging system fills it up via a USB-C port.

The ROG Phone 3 gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. A stereo speaker setup accompanies the display on the front. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Asus has brought its ultrasonic Air Triggers with more customisations options for hardcore gamers. There’s also a front camera with a 24-megapixel sensor.

  • Published Date: August 20, 2020 2:23 PM IST

