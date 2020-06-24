Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 official launch event will take place in China in July. The company revealed this information via Weibo, in partnership with Tencent. While the exact launch date is currently unknown, it is known that the device will have Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The upcoming Asus gaming phone will be customizable by Tencent, similar to the Asus ROG Phone 2.

The rest of the details regarding the Asus ROG Phone 3 are currently under wraps. But, several leaks and rumors have revealed possible specifications and design of the device. Its predecessor Asus ROG Phone 2 recently received Rs 2,000 price hike in India for the 8GB RAM model. It will now cost you Rs 39,999 instead of Rs 37,999. The price of the upcoming Asus phone could be close to this.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications, features (expected)

The phone is also expected to feature 30W fast charging along with a triple camera setup on the rear which has become standard for most smartphones now, including gaming ones. The main sensor on this module could be a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel front camera on the phone.

Benchmarking website AnTuTu also recently reported that this Asus phone scored a big score of 6,46,310 on the service. This is the highest score on an Android phone. The closest second is the Oppo Find X2 Pro, clocked at 6,04,123.

This Asus device would be powered by a huge 5,800mAH battery and will come with a 6.59-inch screen. This screen is expected to be an OLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. While we do not know that for sure yet, what we do know is that this screen will be an FHD+ resolution panel.