comscore Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 to officially launch in July: Check expected specifications and more
News

Asus ROG Phone 3 to officially launch in July: Check expected specifications and more

News

While the exact launch date of Asus ROG Phone 3 is currently unknown, it is known that the device will have Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 12:41 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 official launch event will take place in China in July. The company revealed this information via Weibo, in partnership with Tencent. While the exact launch date is currently unknown, it is known that the device will have Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The upcoming Asus gaming phone will be customizable by Tencent, similar to the Asus ROG Phone 2.

The rest of the details regarding the Asus ROG Phone 3 are currently under wraps. But, several leaks and rumors have revealed possible specifications and design of the device. Its predecessor Asus ROG Phone 2 recently received Rs 2,000 price hike in India for the 8GB RAM model. It will now cost you Rs 39,999 instead of Rs 37,999. The price of the upcoming Asus phone could be close to this.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications, features (expected)

The phone is also expected to feature 30W fast charging along with a triple camera setup on the rear which has become standard for most smartphones now, including gaming ones. The main sensor on this module could be a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel front camera on the phone.

Benchmarking website AnTuTu also recently reported that this Asus phone scored a big score of 6,46,310 on the service. This is the highest score on an Android phone. The closest second is the Oppo Find X2 Pro, clocked at 6,04,123.

This Asus device would be powered by a huge 5,800mAH battery and will come with a 6.59-inch screen. This screen is expected to be an OLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. While we do not know that for sure yet, what we do know is that this screen will be an FHD+ resolution panel.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 12:41 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone

69999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
News
Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Laptops

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

News

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा नया प्रोसेसर

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

ओप्पो ने कम की दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए कितने में मिलेंगे ये फोन

Sony ने भारत में 37,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दो smart TV, ये हैं खूबियां

Gionee ने भारत में तीन नए स्मार्टवॉच Gionee Watch 5, Watch 4 और Senorita किए लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
News
Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India
Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

News

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more
Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details
Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers