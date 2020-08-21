comscore Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price and specifications
News

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price and specifications

News

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs 49,999 in India.

  • Published: August 21, 2020 11:09 AM IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review (29)

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will go on sale today via Flipkart. The Taiwanese company currently sells the base 8GB RAM variant in India at a price of Rs 49,999. However, the brand also later added a higher-end 12GB RAM variant on Flipkart that costs Rs 57,999. Equipped with a Snapdragon 865 Plus and a host of dedicated gaming features, the ROG Phone 3 is meant for power users. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Targeted at gamers, the phone also supports a number of gaming-oriented accessories including the brand’s signature kunai gamepad and a cooling dock among others. The ROG Phone 3’s top-end variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The ROG Phone 3 comes as an upgrade over the ROG Phone 2 from last year. Asus carries over the same design to the new model but with a couple of changes. It still retains the bezels at the front as well as the ROG backlit logo at the back. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions: Hardware overkill is back

At the back, there’s a triple camera setup now. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For improved gaming performance, there are HyperFusion Quad Wi-Fi antennas. Additionally, there’s a quad-microphone setup for improved noise cancellation.

Powering the Asus gaming flagship is a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset that’s aided by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM options are available at 8GB and 12GB. As for storage, you can choose between 128GB or 256GB. There’s a 6000mAh battery keeping the phone alive while a 30W wired charging system fills it up via a USB-C port.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

The ROG Phone 3 gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. A stereo speaker setup accompanies the display on the front. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Asus has brought its ultrasonic Air Triggers with more customizations options for hardcore gamers. There’s also a front camera with a 24-megapixel sensor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2020 11:09 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus Rog Phone 3

Asus Rog Phone 3

49999

Android 10 with ROG UI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor +13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart
News
Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

iPad Air 4 to get iPad Pro features in 2021

News

iPad Air 4 to get iPad Pro features in 2021

Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature

News

Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

iPad Air 4 to get iPad Pro features in 2021

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart
Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart
Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

News

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery
Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9 India के ऑफिशियल रेंडर्स और फीचर्स आए सामने, 27 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Realme 7i हुआ IECEE सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर लिस्ट, बजट रेंज में जबरदस्त फीचर्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

दमदार परफॉर्मेंस वाले Asus ROG Phone 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर्स और कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M51 दमदार 7,000mAh की बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने

सिर्फ 723 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें 2 कैमरा और 32GB स्टोरेज वाला लेटेस्ट Honor 9S स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

News

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked
News
Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked
Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications
Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
iPad Air 4 to get iPad Pro features in 2021

News

iPad Air 4 to get iPad Pro features in 2021

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers