Asus ROG Phone 3 to run overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC

Asus ROG Phone 3 TENAA certification, reveals overclocked Snapdragon 865 chipset

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is rumored to launch by the end of the second quarter this year. It is likely to feature a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms.

  Updated: June 16, 2020 3:51 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 3

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3 is slowly becoming the talk of the town as the next big dedicated gaming smartphone. We now have the phone’s TENAA certification which shows the phone in a few images. Thanks to some recent listings by Geekbench, we also have a few key specifications. These include 12GB RAM, Android 10, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The TENAA certification now gives us some more specification details. Also Read - ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review: Come for the looks stay for the value

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by a huge 5,800mAH battery and will come with a 6.59-inch screen. This screen is expected to be an OLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. While we do not know that for sure yet, what we do know is that this screen will be an FHD+ resolution panel. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

The phone is also expected to feature 30W fast charging along with a triple camera setup on the rear which has become standard for most smartphones now, including gaming ones. The main sensor on this module could be a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel front camera on the phone. Benchmarking website AnTuTu also recently reported that the Asus ROG Phone 3 scored a big score of 6,46,310 on the service, which is the highest score on an Android phone right now. The closest second is the Oppo Find X2 Pro, clocked at 6,04,123. Also Read - Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks

It is being rumored that the Asus ROG Phone 3 could launch by the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter. This means that we could see a new gaming phone from Asus as soon as next month. The ROG Phone 3 is likely to feature a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms, a trend we also saw on past phones. With the launch of the Asus ROG Phone II last year, the brand also launched a bunch of accessories including a kunai controller and a turbo-cooling case.

Asus also mentioned that the accessories which may be seen as expensive investments will also be compatible with future ROG devices. Hence these cases, controllers and even the twin-screen accessory should work well on the upcoming phone.

  Published Date: June 16, 2020 3:51 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 16, 2020 3:51 PM IST

