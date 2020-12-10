Smartphone gaming enthusiasts vouch for a powerful piece of hardware like the ASUS ROG Phone series and as per the latest leaks on Geekbench, the ASUS ROG Phone 4 could be launched soon. Also Read - Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen laptops in India starting at Rs 42,990: Check details

The ASUS ROG Phone 4 with the model number ASUS_I005DA was spotted by MySmartPrice on Geekbench. The report does not confirm that we can place the ROG Phone 4 with the exact model number but as per speculations, the same is the successor to the ROG Phone 3.

The listing shows that the phone is running on a chipset codenamed 'Lahaina' which in all probability is the latest Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset also scored 1,081 in the single-core test and 3,584 in the multi-core test.

The report also says that there could be more variants of the ROG Phone which will be introduced closer to the official launch. Apart from that, the phone is also touted to run on the latest version of Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The ROG Phone 4 has big shoes to fill. If you talk about its predecessor, the ROG Phone 3, debuted in India back in July 2020 and lived up to much of the expectations that smartphones gamers had from the device.

The ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support. The front of the device is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, Andreno 650 for graphics processing and up to 12GB of RAM.

On the rear, the ROG Phone 3 houses a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP 125-degree wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. You also get a 24MP selfie camera on the front.

Powering this entire package is a whopping 6,000mAh battery pack that supports 30W fast charging. Clearly, ASUS will have to push itself to bring to the customers a worthy upgrade. One that’s not only more powerful but also power-efficient.