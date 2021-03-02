Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM, listing reveals

Asus ROG 5 official launch event is slated for March 10. Previous leaks shared quite a good glimpse of what the new gaming phone will chip in. While the new ROG phone is tipped to ship with Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, the latest report now reveals that ROG 5 phone will come with a whopping 18GB of RAM. Also Read - Asus ROG 5 to OnePlus 9 Pro: Top 5 Upcoming Gaming Smartphones coming soon

As per the Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the Asus ROG 5 will likely be the world's first smartphone to offer 18GB RAM. The listing explicitly mentions the codename 'lahaina' in the logic board which is believed to be the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Moreover, the Geekbench result shows the Asus device having model number 1005DB which indicates that the listing to be of the high-end variant. The listing reconfirms the Asus ROG 5 phone to run Android 11 out of the box.

To recall, a TENAA listing last month showed two models- 1005DB and 1005DA. The DB version is expected to feature a secondary display at the back. The phone with the model number 1005DA is tipped to be a mellowed version of the new ROG 5 phone. As per the Geekbench listing, the DA version of the device could offer 16GB of RAM. A 12GB RAM model is also expected to be in the pipeline.

Apparently, the upcoming Asus ROG 5 gaming phone is listed on the Chinese retail site, JD.com. The listing doesn’t provide any exclusive details about the device, but pre-orders are up on the website.

As mentioned, Asus ROG Phone 5, the successor to ROG Phone 3 will be launched in key global markets on March 10 via a virtual event that will kick start at 4.15 PM IST.

Asus ROG Phone 5: What to expect

Asus is keeping the details of the upcoming gaming phone under wraps, but numerous leaks have revealed what the new ROG Phone 5 will bring to the table. The new Asus phone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch display with high-refresh-rate. It could come with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6,000mAh dual-cell battery, and 65W fast charging support. In terms of pricing, Asus ROG Phone 5 could be slightly expensive than the previous generation. Reports speculate that the new ROG phone pricing will fall between $1000-$1100.