Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5 with a second matrix display?

Earlier this week, an alleged prototype of the Asus ROG Phone 5 leaked on the internet. While that leaks only showed us the rear of the device, there's a new hands-on video out now that shows a live handset from all the angles. The ROG Phone 5 seems to look the same as the ROG Phone 3 but it's getting some of the design updates from the revered ROG laptops we saw last year. One of the major additions is a secondary "matrix" display.

Yeah, the ROG Phone 5 will get a secondary mini display at the rear instead of just a blinking RGB LED light. Remember the ROG Zephyrus G14 with its matrix-style lid cover? That's what this phone is trying to emulate, albeit in a more useful manner. As seen in the video from Weibo, this display is showing basing notifications with matrix-style color graphics.

ROG Phone 5 leaks again

The secondary display is mounted vertically in a way that goes along with the rest of the design elements on the phone. In the short glimpse, the ROG Phone 5 secondary display shows notifications of an activated Game Center and a phone call notification. Compared to the blink codes from the older models, the new mini display seems more helpful. However, these are early stages and there are chances that Asus could drop it in favor of its tried-and-tested RGB backlit logo.

The video gives us a glimpse again at the entire rear of the phone. There’s the familiar ROG Phone theme with a gray rear that has some aggressive lines and geometric elements to suggest its gaming intentions. We also get a glimpse at the front of the device, which is where the surprises seem to end.

The ROG Phone 5 prototype shows symmetrically thick bezels on the top and bottom, similar to the ROG Phone 3. This hints at Asus retaining its class-leading stereo speaker setup on the phone and not going for the bezel-less gimmick that all other phones are aiming for. The phone is shown running the Game Center launcher that we have already seen running on the older ROG Phone models.

Asus is yet to make any official announcements regarding the ROG Phone 5 and hence, we should take this video with a pinch of salt. However, most smartphone brands are now launching their annual flagship releases earlier than the usual launch window. Hence, Asus could be preponing its launch of the successor to the ROG Phone 3 this year. This phone could be running on the Snapdragon 88 chipset and possibly a 144Hz AMOLED display with 1080p, a 6000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera.