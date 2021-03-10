Asus ROG Phone 5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Here's why to buy the new gaming phone

Asus ROG Phone 5 has finally marked its official debut at a virtual event today. The new gaming phone from Asus will be available for purchase starting… The phone features a 144Hz display, massive 18GB of RAM and dual-cell battery. Asus has made some cosmetic tweaks to its new gaming phone. Here are all the details of the new Asus ROG gaming phone. Also Read - In pics: The ASUS ROG Phone 5 takes smartphone gaming to the next level

Asus ROG Phone 5: Price in India, availability

Asus ROG Phone 5 has been priced starting at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage model will cost Rs 57,999. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro model with 16GB/256GB storage is priced at Rs 69,999. The limited-edition Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate version will cost Rs 79,999. The new Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive phone and will be available for purchase starting April 15. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5, the OnePlus 9 rival India launch today: Here's how to get a glimpse

Asus ROG Phone 5: What’s new

As mentioned earlier, Asus has made some design changes to the new Asus ROG Phone 5. The phone now comes with a tall form factor. An interesting add-on to the new gaming phone is the dot-matrix technology built-in. The illuminated ROG logo displays two colours and supports eight different lightings. Asus has incorporated a rear matrix PMOLED display called ROG Vision that shows customisable graphics while loading games or entering X mode. Speaking of the X mode, Asus has tried to bring the ROG PC concept to the ROG phone. The X mode will enable user to set performance parameters be it CPU, GPU, display refresh rate, or the touch sensitivity settings. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Rumours, expected price, specs and more

The GameCool 5 system is another upgrade added to the ROG Phone. The internal structure is designed in a way so that the PCB can be placed in the middle of the device. The new layout is claimed to improve the overall cooling efficiency. The new ROG Phone 5 retains the physical AirTrigger buttons. However, the Pro and Ultimate version now get AirTrigger touch sensors at the back. Not just gaming, The AirTrigger 5 system can be used to activate actions or apps with a squeeze motion in portrait mode.

Another headline feature of the ROG Phone 5 is the implementation of GameFX Audio that promises immersive surround while throttling games. The dual front (symmetrical 7-magnet 12×16) Super Linear Speakers are powered by Cirrus Logic CS35L45 mono amplifiers. Speaking of USB-ports, Asus has embedded dual USB-C side-mounted port on the new gaming ROG phone.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5: Gaming accessories