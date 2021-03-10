Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India starts at Rs 49,999: Here's why to buy the new gaming phone

Asus ROG Phone 5 has finally marked its official debut at a virtual event today. The new gaming phone from Asus will be available for purchase starting at Rs 49,999. The phone features a 144Hz display, massive 18GB of RAM, and dual-cell battery. Asus has made some cosmetic tweaks to its new gaming phone. Here are all the details of the new Asus ROG gaming phone. Also Read - In pics: The ASUS ROG Phone 5 takes smartphone gaming to the next level

Asus ROG Phone 5: Price in India, availability

Asus ROG Phone 5 has been priced starting at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage model will cost Rs 57,999. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro model with 16GB/256GB storage is priced at Rs 69,999. The limited-edition Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate version will cost Rs 79,999. The new Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive phone and will be available for purchase starting April 15. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5, the OnePlus 9 rival India launch today: Here's how to get a glimpse

Asus ROG Phone 5: What’s new?

As mentioned earlier, Asus has made some design changes to the new Asus ROG Phone 5. The phone now comes with a tall form factor. An interesting add-on to the new gaming phone is the dot-matrix technology built-in. The illuminated ROG logo displays two colours and supports eight different lightings. Asus has incorporated a rear matrix PMOLED display called ROG Vision (ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate) that shows customisable graphics while loading games or entering X mode. Notably, the limited edition Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will come with a monochrome PMOLED display. Speaking of the X mode, Asus has tried to bring the ROG PC concept to the ROG phone. The X mode will enable user to set performance parameters be it CPU, GPU, display refresh rate, or the touch sensitivity settings. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Rumours, expected price, specs and more

The GameCool 5 system is another upgrade added to the ROG Phone. The internal structure is designed in a way so that the PCB can be placed in the middle of the device. The new layout is claimed to improve the overall cooling efficiency. The new ROG Phone 5 retains the physical AirTrigger buttons. However, the Pro and Ultimate version now get AirTrigger touch sensors at the back. Not just gaming, The AirTrigger 5 system can be used to activate actions or apps with a squeeze motion in portrait mode.

Another headline feature of the ROG Phone 5 is the implementation of GameFX Audio that promises immersive surround while throttling games. The dual front (symmetrical 7-magnet 12×16) Super Linear Speakers are powered by Cirrus Logic CS35L45 mono amplifiers. Speaking of USB-ports, Asus has embedded dual USB-C side-mounted ports on the new gaming ROG phone.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

As for the technical specs, the Asus ROG Phone gets a 5 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2448 pixel resolution, 20.4:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which is coupled with up to 18GB of RAM. The phone offers a triple camera setup packing a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, it has a 24-megapixel sensor with Quad Bayer technology support and f/2.4 aperture. The phone has NTFS support for external HDD. It includes quad microphones with OZO Noise Reduction Technology. As for the battery, it packs dual 3000mAh batteries (MMT design) and supports 65W fast charging technology. To note, the phone bundles a 30W HyperCharger inside its retail box.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Gaming accessories

Asus has also introduced a a few gaming accessories with ROG Phone 5 that include updated ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, an expansion dock, ROG clip with an adjustable arm, and lighting armour case.