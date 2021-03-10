Asus ROG Phone 5, the OnePlus 9 rival India launch today: Here's how to get a glimpse

Asus is gearing up to unveil its next gaming smartphone Asus ROG Phone 5 in India and other global markets today. The Taiwanese tech giant will unwrap the new Asus gaming phone via a virtual event. The successor to the ROG Phone 3, the all-new Asus ROG Phone 5 will be available via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Here are the live streaming, features, and specification details of the ROG Phone 5. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Rumours, expected price, specs and more

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch: How to watch live stream

As mentioned, the new Asus gaming phone global debut will take place via a virtual event. Asus ROG Phone 5 online launch event will kick off at 4:15 pm IST. Interested folks can check Asus India dedicated YouTube channel to witness the unwrapping of the new gaming phone. In case you find it cumbersome to type channel name on the device, we have embedded the link below. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM, listing reveals

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications (Expected)

Asus the next gaming iteration has appeared on several listings in the past. Previous Geekbench listing revealed that Asus ROG Phone 5 would pack the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Leaks also suggest the presence of a whopping 18GB of RAM. If reports are to believe, then the ROG 5 Phone would be the world’s first to offer such massive RAM.

That aside, renders that surfaced earlier on the internet revealed a dot-matrix technology built-in at the rear panel. The device is expected to retain the popular trigger buttons and include a dedicated gaming button as well. Leaks also indicate that Asus might bring back the 3.5mm audio jack with the new ROG phone. It will likely run Android 11 right out of the box. On the imaging front, the phone could offer a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Asus ROG Phone 5 is tipped to feature a 165Hz AMOLED panel, dual USB-C port, 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support. As for the price, reports speculate that the phone might cost around Rs 45,0000 in India.