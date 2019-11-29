While smartphone brands are pushing the latest Android 10 update for their phones, Asus has rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for its ROG Phone. This gaming device was launched with Android 8 Oreo. The latest Asus ROG phone update brings the usual set of Android Pie features. It comes with model number v16.0410.1910.91. Here’s everything you need to know about the new software update.

The latest OTA update for the Asus ROG Phone adds Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery and New Notifications in Settings. The list also includes Screen recorder, Status bar icon manager, and Local backup. The update will remove Page Marker, ZeniMoji, Report Location in Safeguard, weather animation setting, and AI Charging. The company has also revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery apps, and redesigned volume control panel.

The changelog mentions the company has upgraded Game Center to Armoury Crate with a whole new design. The latest Asus ROG Phone update will also upgrade Game Genie panel with new design and features. It also brings Android Pie’s “Swipe up on Home button” gesture, and support for the 24-hour forecast in Weather application. At the moment, it is unknown whether the same update is available in India or not.

To recall, the Asus ROG Phone was launched in India for Rs 69,999. This gaming smartphone is available via Flipkart. It offers a 6-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution (1080 x 2160 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi pixel density, with Wide color Gamut support, HDR support, and 90Hz refresh rate. The company has also added Gorilla Glass 6 both on the front as well as on the back of the smartphone. ROG Phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Features Asus ROG Phone Price 69999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

