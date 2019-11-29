comscore Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know
News

Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know

News

Asus has rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for its ROG Phone.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 1:14 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone back

While smartphone brands are pushing the latest Android 10 update for their phones, Asus has rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for its ROG Phone. This gaming device was launched with Android 8 Oreo. The latest Asus ROG phone update brings the usual set of Android Pie features. It comes with model number v16.0410.1910.91. Here’s everything you need to know about the new software update.

The latest OTA update for the Asus ROG Phone adds Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery and New Notifications in Settings. The list also includes Screen recorder, Status bar icon manager, and Local backup. The update will remove Page Marker, ZeniMoji, Report Location in Safeguard, weather animation setting, and AI Charging. The company has also revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery apps, and redesigned volume control panel.

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

The changelog mentions the company has upgraded Game Center to Armoury Crate with a whole new design. The latest Asus ROG Phone update will also upgrade Game Genie panel with new design and features. It also brings Android Pie’s “Swipe up on Home button” gesture, and support for the 24-hour forecast in Weather application. At the moment, it is unknown whether the same update is available in India or not.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out: Everything you need to know

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out: Everything you need to know

To recall, the Asus ROG Phone was launched in India for Rs 69,999. This gaming smartphone is available via Flipkart. It offers a 6-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution (1080 x 2160 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi pixel density, with Wide color Gamut support, HDR support, and 90Hz refresh rate. The company has also added Gorilla Glass 6 both on the front as well as on the back of the smartphone. ROG Phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Features Asus ROG Phone
Price 69999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 1:14 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone

69999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
After Magic Watch 2, Honor aims to launch smart TVs in India

Smart TVs

After Magic Watch 2, Honor aims to launch smart TVs in India

Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9

News

Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020

News

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020

Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know

News

Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera

Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020

Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know

News

Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
Top smartphones to soon get Android 10 update

News

Top smartphones to soon get Android 10 update
Samsung Galaxy A50 reportedly receiving December 2019 Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 reportedly receiving December 2019 Android security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioFiber ने 199 रुपये और 351 रुपये के ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान किए लॉन्च

Black Friday sale India : Xiaomi, Realme और Nokia के फोन्स पर मिल रही हैं ये डील्स

Paytm और बैंक से फास्टैग खरीदने पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट और कैशबैक

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: शाओमी की इस सेल में मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Vivo V17 में पहली बार दिया जाएगा ये कैमरा मोड, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9

News

Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9
Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020

News

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020
Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know

News

Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out