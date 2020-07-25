Asus has reportedly confirmed that it will stop selling the ROG Phone II in India. This update was shared by company’s India head this week, on the sidelines of the launch of ROG Phone III. Speaking to the media, Dinesh Sharma, Director – Mobile Products, Asus India said the falling value of Indian rupee and increase in GST has forced them to take this decision. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions: Hardware overkill is back

He says that with the revised GST rates, the ROG Phone II will be priced around Rs 45,000. But with the launch of its successor in the market for Rs 49,999, it's a no-brainer what the buyers would prefer. Which is why, they have sensibly decided to discontinue ROG Phone II in the country.

Asus launched the ROG Phone II in the market last year, powered by the mid-2019 flagship chipset Snapdragon 855 Plus. The phone was available at prices starting from Rs 39,999 which made it an attractive package. This year, Asus has launched the ROG Phone III with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. And forced by market trends, the phone is priced starting from Rs 49,999.

Asus ROG III specifications

The ROG Phone 3 features almost all high-end parts out there. It sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) resolution. The display comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 25ms touch latency. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 2.5D curved display. Asus has opted for the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 3.1 GHz with Adreno 650 GPU. The device also comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

a triple camera sensor on the back and a single sensor for selfies. Digging in the details, the rear camera features a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor. We also get a 13-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Moving to the front, it sports a 24-megapixel camera. Finally, it runs on a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 with two Type-C ports (bottom, and right side).