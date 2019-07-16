comscore Asus ROG Phone II will debut with Snapdragon 855 Plus
Asus ROG Phone II will be first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform

Asus ROG Phone II is expected to launch globally on July 23. The smartphone will be gaming device with newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform.

  Published: July 16, 2019 9:05 AM IST
The Asus ROG Phone II will be the first smartphone to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform. Asus is expected to launch the ROG Phone II in China on July 23. Ahead of its official launch, the company has confirmed that the chipset will power the device. With the launch of the ROG Phone last year, the company opted for an overclocked version of Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. With the second-generation model, it’s taking a similar approach to gaming smartphones.

Asus ROG Phone II will debut with Snapdragon 855 Plus

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform globally yesterday. The new processor is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. It follows the same 7nm process introduced with its predecessor. It still features an octa-core configuration with custom Kryo 485 cores. While the Prime cores run at 2.84GHz on the Snapdragon 855, the Snapdragon 855 Plus runs on 2.96GHz. The higher clock frequency should aid in heavy workloads and will particularly benefit gamers.

Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

Apart from an increase in the clock frequency, Qualcomm claims the new processor also improves graphic performance by 15 percent. It has an Adreno 640 GPU like its predecessor, and is also clocked faster to improve performance. The fabless semiconductor company claims that faster Kryo cores on the Snapdragon 855 Plus deliver a 4.2 percent performance gain over the existing Snapdragon 855. The new mobile platform arrives ahead of the launch of a new flagship processor towards the end of this year. The mid-year refresh will allow OEMs to build even more powerful flagship smartphones.

With Snapdragon 855 Plus, Asus claims that ROG Phone II will change gaming experience on smartphones. It claims to offer framerate-shattering gaming performance. It plans to build on and add to the new features first introduced with ROG Phone. We might see a new kind of cooling solution from Asus to prevent the phone from overheating or thermal throttling. There is no word on price or availability of ROG Phone II just yet.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
