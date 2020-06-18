Asus ROG Phone III live image, key specifications leaked

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone III is easily one of the most anticipated gaming phones. While the information on the ROG Phone II successor has been limited so far, we are starting to see more and more of the device online as we near launch. Now, a reliable leakster has delivered a bunch of images and some key specifications for the upcoming gaming smartphone. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 TENAA certification, reveals overclocked Snapdragon 865 chipset

As per the leak, the Asus ROG Phone III will feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate panel. The phone will unsurprisingly be powered by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will also reportedly come with 16GB RAM in one of its variants, along with a big 6,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

The overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC on the phone will likely feature the Kryo 585 core clocked at 3.09GHz instead of the regular 2.84GHz on the standard edition of the same CPU. There is now also a live image of the Asus ROG Phone III that matches the leaked renders we have seen so far. Shot from the back, the leaked image shows a design quite similar to that of the ROG Phone II. Also Read - Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks

Further, we can see an LED ROG logo on the back along with a triple camera setup on top. The new camera module on the Asus ROG Phone III will have likely included a telephoto sensor in addition to the standard and ultrawide lens that was there on the predecessor. The phone is also expected to be a hefty device as the leak also mentions a thickness of 9.85mm and a weight of 240 grams. However, while these dimensions sound big, it is actually small considering the big battery and complex cooling mechanism on the phone.

The ROG Phone II launched in July last year and we could see a similar launch timeframe this year for the Asus ROG Phone III. The phone will go up against the Black Shark 3 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 5G, and other recent gaming devices.