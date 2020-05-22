Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

The past year has been the most crucial in the dedicated gaming smartphone industry. We have seen gaming smartphones that were usually limited to less than a couple of phone models to a vast variety of choices. A popular entry in the gaming smartphone segment has been the Asus ROG Phone series. The last in the series was the Asus ROG Phone II that was launched in 2019. And now we finally have some news on the successor, the awaited Asus ROG Phone III. Also Read - Asus Flying Fortress 8 gaming laptop with 10th gen Intel Core processor goes on presale

We heard of the Asus ROG Phone III a few months ago when a list of unreleased smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC surfaced. Now the phone has popped up on Geekbench. The smartphone is expected to be one of the most advanced gaming devices in the industry, as was made clear by its predecessors. The Geekbench scores suggest the same, at least in terms of performance.

The Asus ROG Phone III scored 902 points on the single-core test and 3074 points on the multi-core test. The model number of the phone is IOOO3DD, which also matches the listing on the Wi-Fi alliance website certification. The handset tested here was the one with 8GB RAM which likely will not be the only variant of the ROG Phone III. We may see a higher variant with 12GB RAM or more. While not confirmed, the RAM is expected to be of the LPDDR5 standard. Further, the phone is also expected to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G support.

The Wi-Fi Alliance certification sadly reveals no extra details about the Asus ROG Phone III other that the matching model number and the presence of dual-band Wi-Fi, which is anyway common on most smartphones in 2020. The Asus ROG Phone III will also likely feature a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms, a trend we also saw on past phones.

With the launch of the Asus ROG Phone II last year, the brand also launched a bunch of accessories including a kunai controller and a turbo-cooling case. Asus also mentioned that the accessories which may be seen as expensive investments, will also be compatible with future ROG devices. Hence these cases, controllers and even the twin-screen accessory should work well on the upcoming phone.