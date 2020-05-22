comscore Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ROG Phone III spotted on Geekbench, Wi-Fi Alliance certifications
News

Asus ROG Phone III spotted on Geekbench, Wi-Fi Alliance certifications

News

The Asus ROG Phone III will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and at least one variant featuring 8GB RAM, reveal the listings.

  • Updated: May 22, 2020 12:05 PM IST
asus-rog-phone-2-bgr-21

The past year has been the most crucial in the dedicated gaming smartphone industry. We have seen gaming smartphones that were usually limited to less than a couple of phone models to a vast variety of choices. A popular entry in the gaming smartphone segment has been the Asus ROG Phone series. The last in the series was the Asus ROG Phone II that was launched in 2019. And now we finally have some news on the successor, the awaited Asus ROG Phone III. Also Read - Asus Flying Fortress 8 gaming laptop with 10th gen Intel Core processor goes on presale

We heard of the Asus ROG Phone III a few months ago when a list of unreleased smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC surfaced. Now the phone has popped up on Geekbench. The smartphone is expected to be one of the most advanced gaming devices in the industry, as was made clear by its predecessors. The Geekbench scores suggest the same, at least in terms of performance. Also Read - Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

Watch: PUBG Mobile Season 13: Here’s what’s new

The Asus ROG Phone III scored 902 points on the single-core test and 3074 points on the multi-core test. The model number of the phone is IOOO3DD, which also matches the listing on the Wi-Fi alliance website certification. The handset tested here was the one with 8GB RAM which likely will not be the only variant of the ROG Phone III. We may see a higher variant with 12GB RAM or more. While not confirmed, the RAM is expected to be of the LPDDR5 standard. Further, the phone is also expected to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G support. Also Read - Asus ROG India teams up with PUBG Mobile; kicks-off 'Battle of Gods' gaming tournament

The Wi-Fi Alliance certification sadly reveals no extra details about the Asus ROG Phone III other that the matching model number and the presence of dual-band Wi-Fi, which is anyway common on most smartphones in 2020. The Asus ROG Phone III will also likely feature a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms, a trend we also saw on past phones.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

Asus

With the launch of the Asus ROG Phone II last year, the brand also launched a bunch of accessories including a kunai controller and a turbo-cooling case. Asus also mentioned that the accessories which may be seen as expensive investments, will also be compatible with future ROG devices. Hence these cases, controllers and even the twin-screen accessory should work well on the upcoming phone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 11:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 22, 2020 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
News
Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

News

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

Amazfit Bip S smartwatch India launch set for June 3

Wearables

Amazfit Bip S smartwatch India launch set for June 3

RedmiBook display details confirmed ahead of official May 26 launch

Laptops

RedmiBook display details confirmed ahead of official May 26 launch

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

News

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

News

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के 198 रुपये वाले प्लान में 54 दिनों तक डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ अब मिलेगी ये सर्विस फ्री

Jio Platforms को एक महीने में मिला 5वां निवेशक, अब तक इतने करोड़ का हुआ निवेश

Reliance Jio ने बंद किया 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी वाला सबसे सस्ता रिचार्ज प्लान

आपका ई-पास वैध या नहीं, ऐसे करें चेक, जानिए क्या है अप्लाई करने का तरीका

Oppo Find X2 Neo स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
News
Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

News

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26
Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

News

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know
Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

News

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time