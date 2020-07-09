comscore Asus ROG Phone III teased on Flipkart | BGR India
Asus ROG Phone III teased on Flipkart ahead of July 22 launch; to feature Snapdragon 865 Plus

The Asus ROG Phone III will be launched on July 22 at 8:15pm and will likely be exclusively available on Flipkart.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 9:36 AM IST
Asus Rog Phone III Flipkart teaser 1

Qualcomm just launched its Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset yesterday. The successor to the mighty Snapdragon 865 is expected to bring in performance boosts and better efficiency. Now we also learn that the upcoming Asus ROG Phone III could indeed feature the 865 Plus instead of the regular 865. The information was revealed after Asus seemingly shared a teaser of the upcoming dedicated gaming phone. This teaser, which has now been taken down, revealed the presence of the Snapdragon 865 Plus on the device. Also Read - Asus rolls out third Android 10 beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1

Meanwhile, Asus has also started teasing the phone in India via the e-commerce website Flipkart. The Asus ROG Phone III will hence likely be exclusively available via Flipkart in India. Indian YouTuber CarryMinati also appears to be the new face of the ROG sub-brand as he was spotted promoting the upcoming phone in a short video. This clip also mentions the presence of the 865 Plus on the phone. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22 at 'ROG Game Changer' event

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Asus Rog Phone III launch, expected specifications

The Asus ROG Phone III is set to launch on July 22 in India at 8:15 PM. Asus will also be launching the smartphone in three other countries on that day. These are Ta8iwan, Italy, and the USA. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 to officially launch in July: Check expected specifications and more

Other expected specifications of the phone include a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen will also likely have an embedded fingerprint scanner. The ROG Phone III is also expected to feature a 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Asus ROG Phone 3, ROG Phone 3

Photo: Wibeo

In terms of the optics, the phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The main sensor here is expected to be a 64-megapixel one. We could also see an ultra-wide-angle lens and a third telephoto lens or a dedicated depth sensor or macro lens. Leaks have also suggested the phone will feature a 13-megapixel front camera.

Asus ROG Phone III live image and key specifications leaked

The smartphone will be running the Android 10 operating system and will feature the ROG UI on top. The smartphone could also feature a 6,000mAh battery with multiple USB Type-C charging ports as we saw on the ROG Phone II.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 9:36 AM IST

