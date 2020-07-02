comscore Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details | BGR India
Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22 at 'ROG Game Changer' event

The Asus ROG Phone III is likely to feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms, a trend we also saw on past gaming phones from the brand.

  Published: July 2, 2020 12:38 PM IST
Photo: Wibeo

The Asus ROG Phone III finally has a launch date after a lot of leaks, rumors speculation and even a live image surfaced on the web. Now the brand has just revealed that the Asus ROG Phone III will launch on July 22, 2020. This falls in line with the launch pattern of the series of the ROG Phone II that was launched in July last year. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 to officially launch in July: Check expected specifications and more

As per a listing by Chinese regulatory authority TENAA recently, a lot of the specifications of the Asus ROG Phone III have already been leaked out. A recently leaked ROG Phone III live image also shows a design that is reminiscent of the ROG Phone II from last year. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 2 is back on Flipkart with new increased price

Thanks to some recent listings by Geekbench, we also have a few key specifications. These include 12GB RAM, Android 10, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The TENAA certification now gives us some more specification details. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone III live image and key specifications leaked

Asus ROG Phone III expected specifications

The ROG Phone III will be powered by a huge 5,800mAH battery and will come with a 6.59-inch screen. This screen is expected to be an OLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. While we do not know that for sure yet, what we do know is that this screen will be an FHD+ resolution panel.

The phone is also expected to feature 30W fast charging along with a triple camera setup on the rear which has become standard for most smartphones now, including gaming ones. The main sensor on this module could be a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel front camera on the phone. Benchmarking website AnTuTu also recently reported that the Asus ROG Phone III scored a big score of 6,46,310 on the service, which is the highest score on an Android phone right now.

The ROG Phone III is likely to feature a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms, a trend we also saw on past phones. Asus also mentioned that the accessories which may be seen as expensive investments will also be compatible with future ROG devices. Hence these cases, controllers and even the twin-screen accessory should work well on the upcoming phone.

  • Published Date: July 2, 2020 12:38 PM IST

Best Sellers