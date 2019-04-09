comscore
  Asus ROG Phone successor to launch in Q3 2019 in partnership with Tencent: Report
Asus ROG Phone successor to launch in Q3 2019 in partnership with Tencent: Report

With games like PUBG and Fortnite gaining popularity, OEMs are launching smartphones focused on gaming. The popular Asus ROG Phone is soon getting a successor, and if reports are to be believed, it could launch in Q3 2019.

  Published: April 9, 2019 1:22 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone back

The smartphone gaming market has seen good upward growth in the past one year, thanks to games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. It is due to the popularity of these games that OEMs like Xiaomi and Asus have been experimenting with a new category of gaming smartphones. The Asus ROG Phone which was launched last year, won some rave reviews. And now, its successor is expected to launch in Q3 2019.

According to a report on Taiwan’s DigiTimes, Asus will launch the ROG Phone successor between July to September. It is when Computex trade show takes place every year, and there are high chances where we may see the new gaming-centric phone from Asus getting unveiled at Computex 2019.

The report further claims that Asus may team up with Tencent, the Chinese internet company, a partnership that will allow Asus to promote the ROG Phone in China. For those unaware, Tencent owns five percent stake in Bluehole, the South Korean developer behind PUBG Mobile.

The ROG Phone that was launched last year, was praised for its design and top of the line hardware. It is available to purchase from Flipkart for Rs 69,999. Some of the highlights include a 6-inch Full HD+ display without any notch. Asus has fitted an AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and support for HDR gaming.

While the ROG Phone came with Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, the successor is expected to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are chances where Asus may also bump the internet storage and RAM, among other improvements such as better heat dissipation, faster battery charging and improved efficiency. Finally, what all features make it to the smartphone remain to be seen, and we expect more details to pour in as the launch draws closer.

  Published Date: April 9, 2019 1:22 PM IST

