Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex

Asus ROG Phone, the first gaming-centric smartphone from the Taiwanese company, was showcased at Computex 2018 but went on sale only few weeks back. With ROG Phone, Asus has shown its ambitions for gaming smartphones and is only expected to multiply efforts in that space going forward.

The first iteration of ROG Phone has already won a lot of accolades from gamers but the real question has been whether it is durable enough. The smartphone’s elaborate use of metal and glass and the odd patterns on the back had raised concerns whether it will survive bend test. If you are someone who worried about drops or breaking the phone then the answers might be here.

YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything channel has found that the ROG Phone can survive bend test and its display can withstand scratches easily. However, it is impressive that Asus managed to support 90Hz refresh rate without adding any effects to the 6-inch AMOLED display. Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 are the only smartphones that supporting higher refresh rate of 120Hz but they use LCD panel and not AMOLED panel.

Watch: Asus ROG Phone Durability Test

In the durability test, it has been found that Asus ROG Phone‘s single front camera and dual rear cameras are covered by glass, which protects it against blades or keys. The oddly shaped fingerprint sensor on the back is also protected by glass. The top, bottom and sides of the device are made of metal and the plastic grill has orange mesh glued in a way that it won’t drop out easily.

Since ROG Phone is built using glass and metal, there were possibilities that it may not pass the bend test. However, JerryRigEverything has found that the smartphone easily passes that test and produces minor flex when you try to bend it from the front. There is nothing to worry since the device and reforms to its original shape. It will be interesting to see what’s inside the dual channel copper cooling design of the ROG Phone.