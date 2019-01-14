Asus ROG Phone with Android 9 Pie spotted in benchmark

Asus ROG Phone was launched last year as the best gaming smartphone of 2018. With the ROG Phone, Asus pushed limits as to what is possible with a gaming smartphone. While the device comes with an overclocked Snapdragon 845 chipset, 3D vapor chamber cooling and additional fan to further cool the smartphone but it is still waiting for an update to Android 9 Pie. To recall, Google released Android Pie in August and the ROG Phone comes only with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. A Geekbench listing suggests that situation will soon change with the smartphone has been spotted running Google’s newest version of Android on the benchmark platform.

The model number of the smartphone spotted on Geekbench listing is ASUS_Z01QD checks perfectly with the device that is available for purchase in the market. The benchmark listing shows the device runs Android 9 Pie in the OS section and it could only mean that the Taiwanese smartphone maker has already begun testing the operating system for its gaming device. Asus is yet to offer a timeline for the release of Android Pie for the gaming phone but it recently released the newest version of Android for its other flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 5Z.

Android 9 Pie, which has been out for good five months now, is yet to make its way to most smartphone. Google’s own distribution numbers, which has not been updated since October 2018, did not show any signs of Pie, meaning the version is on less than 0.1 percent of active devices. Samsung recently released Android Pie for its flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones and is on the verge of releasing stable update for Galaxy Note 9 globally.

Speaking of ROG Phone, the smartphone first debuted at Computex during the first half of 2018 but did not go on sale until late last year. It features a 6-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers dual 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, supports 30W fast charging and is priced at Rs 69,999 exclusively on Flipkart.