Asus has launched a new ultra-slim gaming laptop in India. The Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 laptop is priced at Rs 99,990 in the country. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The newly launched laptop is 20mm thin and weighs about 2.1 kg. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 3750H APU processor. The company has also added the recently launched Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti card. The latter is an entry-level card for users looking for 1080p gaming.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti clocks up to 1335MHz at 60W in Turbo mode with ROG Boost. The laptop also features an Intelligent Cooling to help optimize the performance as per the scenario. It also boasts a white backlit chiclet keyboard with N-key rollover. The gaming device sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop comes with up to 32GB DDR4 and 512GB SSD. The connectivity options include 1×1 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, a RJ-45 jack, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C w/ DisplayPort 1.4, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, a HDMI 2.0b, a 3.5 mm audio combo jack and a Kensington lock. The laptop packs 76Wh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 180W power adapter. You also get Windows 10 Home, along with preloaded Asus apps.

Besides, last month, the company expanded its ROG lineup and launched new desktops and laptops in India. Asus unveiled a total of seven different gaming laptops with addition gaming desktops. The ROG G703GXR is the top of the line gaming laptop that Asus ROG has to offer in the market. It comes with 9th generation Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 2080 Graphics card. The interesting thing about this laptop is that the Intel Core 9 and GTX 2080 Graphics Card can be overclocked. The Asus ROG G703GXR is priced at Rs 399,990 and is available via Flipkart.