After launching the world’s first display with 360Hz refresh rate, Asus is announcing the world’s first 14-inch gaming laptop. Called Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, the laptop is being unveiled at CES 2020. Interestingly, Asus has ditched Intel for AMD as far as guts of the machine is concerned. It is also the thinnest and lightest gaming notebook to date from the Taiwanese PC maker. With ROG Zephyrus G14, Asus is trying to offer a performance blend not seen before in this segment.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Price, Specifications

The ROG Zephyrus G14 being announced at CES 2020 is part of Asus’ new AMD Ryzen powered laptops. This includes two ROG Zephyrus models and two models under the TUF gaming brand. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is, obviously, the most interesting of the pack. The claim to fame here being that this is the world’s fastest 14-inch gaming notebook. Asus makes that claim by bringing AMD and NVIDIA together. Despite being a mobile-oriented gaming laptop, it weighs only 1.6kh and comes in at just 17.9mm in terms of thickness.

There is a 14-inch display with option for either 60Hz or 120Hz Full HD panel or a 60Hz WQHD panel. They also support Adaptive Sync technology. The laptop can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR5 memory. There is option for up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The laptop supports Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0. Asus is also offering optional, precision-cut LED on the lid where users can show custom graphics, animations or other effects.

There is a backlit chiclet-style keyboard with N-key support and 1.7mm key travel. The power key is integrated with fingerprint sensor and it runs Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home. In terms of ports, you get option for one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery support. There is also one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, one HDMI 2.0b and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. It comes in either eclipse grey or moonlight white colors and will be available starting first quarter of 2020. No word on pricing just yet.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 and TUF Gaming Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is accompanied by ROG Zephyrus G15, which is a more powerful gaming laptop. It comes with a large 15-inch display with a refresh rate of 240Hz and AMD Freesync support. While the display is rated at 1080p, you can also get a variant with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and there is option for a GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060 with 6GB video memory. Rest of the specifications are identical to that of the ROG Zephyrus G14.

Asus is also introducing TUF gaming laptops at CES 2020 with either AMD Ryzen 4000 or Intel’s 10th gen processors. The A15 with 15.6-inch display and A17 with 17.3-inch display get AMD Ryzen platform. The F15 and F17 models come with 10th gen Intel Core processors. There is no details on the CPU variants just yet but these models can also be configured with up to GeForce RTX 2060. They support gaming at 144Hz refresh rate and offer bigger battery as well. Asus is expected to reveal more details closer to their launch in respective markets.