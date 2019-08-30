Asus India has rolled out a new software update for four smartphones. These include Asus Zenfone Max M2, Asus 6Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M1. The latest update brings Android 2019 security patch for the month of August. Read on to know more about the newly released updates for Asus phones.
To begin with, the new Asus 6Z update bumps up the software version to 16.1220.1908.189_M3.6.17.31_20190814. As per the changelog, the update adds support for 18 smarter key functions, including opening the calculator, alarm snooze, quick dial call, Wi-Fi on/off, open recent files, and more. Moreover, it also improves call audio quality and camera experience.
Talking about the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, it gets 16.2017.1906.069 software update. It adds only the latest Android security patch for the current month. The same is the case with the Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. It gets 16.2017.1908.057 software version, along with August 2019 security patch. Lastly, the ZenFone Max M2’s new update improves charging efficiency and offers long charging protection too. It gets 16.2018.1908.48 software version.
The company says that the “new FOTA on the ZenFone Max M2 ensures that the device will charge safely without damaging the battery even if the device is kept plugged in for extended periods of time. The device will disconnect the charging automatically if the device is kept plugged in above 48 hours, and shall resume charging only after the battery reaches 60 percent.” Besides, those haven’t received it yet can manually check for the update in their phone’s Settings section.
Asus 6Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications
|Features
|Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
|Asus 6Z
|Zenfone Max Pro M2
|Price
|10999
|31999
|9999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|OS
|Android Oreo
|Android 9 Pie
|8.1 Oreo
|Display
|5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels
|6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
|6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|6GB RAM + 64GB storage
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP
|48PM + 13MP
|Dual – 12MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|8MP with LED flash
|48PM + 13MP
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|5000mAh
|5,000mAh
