Asus rolls out August security update for Zenfone Max Pro M2, Asus 6Z and others

Asus has released a new software update for four devices. The latest update brings Android 2019 security patch for the month of August.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Asus 6Z launch

Asus India has rolled out a new software update for four smartphones. These include Asus Zenfone Max M2Asus 6Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M1. The latest update brings Android 2019 security patch for the month of August. Read on to know more about the newly released updates for Asus phones.

To begin with, the new Asus 6Z update bumps up the software version to 16.1220.1908.189_M3.6.17.31_20190814. As per the changelog, the update adds support for 18 smarter key functions, including opening the calculator, alarm snooze, quick dial call, Wi-Fi on/off, open recent files, and more. Moreover, it also improves call audio quality and camera experience.

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out with latest Android security patch and more

Talking about the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, it gets 16.2017.1906.069 software update. It adds only the latest Android security patch for the current month. The same is the case with the Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. It gets 16.2017.1908.057 software version, along with August 2019 security patch. Lastly, the ZenFone Max M2’s new update improves charging efficiency and offers long charging protection too. It gets 16.2018.1908.48 software version.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

The company says that the “new FOTA on the ZenFone Max M2 ensures that the device will charge safely without damaging the battery even if the device is kept plugged in for extended periods of time. The device will disconnect the charging automatically if the device is kept plugged in above 48 hours, and shall resume charging only after the battery reaches 60 percent.” Besides, those haven’t received it yet can manually check for the update in their phone’s Settings section.

Asus 6Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Asus 6Z Zenfone Max Pro M2
Price 10999 31999 9999
Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP 48PM + 13MP Dual – 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP with LED flash 48PM + 13MP 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5000mAh 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 9:41 AM IST

