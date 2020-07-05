comscore Asus rolls out third Android 10 beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1 |
  Asus rolls out third Android 10 beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1
Asus rolls out third Android 10 beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1

The new update brings host of fixes and latest Android security patch for better safety.

  Published: July 5, 2020 2:32 PM IST
Asus has rolled out the third Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1. The first and second Android 10 beta update for the same device came out in January and May respectively. Just like the previous beta versions, users have to manually download the software package. You can download the package from Asus firmware portal. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22 at 'ROG Game Changer' event

The new software build comes with version number to 17.2017.2006.429. The build gets size of 1.7GB and comes with Android security patch for June 2020. The update change log includes details from the second beta version. In addition to this, the update fixes issues with VOIP call silent after opening Ok Google on Google Assistant. They have also fixed the HDR, high frame rate issue for PUBG Mobile. And you’ll notice the NFC on the phone is now working on Android 10. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 allegedly appears on Geekbench: Check details

Downloading images to a device can be a complex process. We advise against doing such updates on a primary device. And if at all you decide to do so, make sure all the data is backed up. Also Read - Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

Back in May, Asus come out with the second beta update of Android 10 for Zenfone Max Pro M2 users. The first beta update came out in February this year. The new beta update pushed the software version to to 17.2018.2004.424 from 17.2018.1912.409, and support for L1 Widevine DRM as well. The firmware also includes improvement in video recording quality on the phone, and the sound output from the headphone jack should also improve. This update was made available through Asus website, from where you can download the zip file and flash it to the device.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications

The Zenfone Max Pro (M1) was the first smartphone from Asus to run on stock Android Oreo OS. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. With a massive 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera supplemented with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash.

Story Timeline

