Asus Snapdragon 888 edition gaming phone leaks, could be priced low

Asus dominates the gaming smartphone space with its ROG Phone series and hence, it makes sense for a chipmaker like Qualcomm to reach out to designers in Taiwan for seeking a special edition gaming phone. A recent leak on China's TENAA has revealed information on a Snapdragon edition gaming phone carrying an Asus badge at the back.

The leaked images show an ROG Phone 5-like design that's toned down to the basics. The tone-downs are serious – a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a basic design with a single colour, and a plastic build quality. The phone also appears to have a triple camera setup at the back and an old-school display with notable bezels.

Asus Snapdragon edition phone leaks

What's peculiar is the Snapdragon branding sitting right in the center, accompanying a mockup of the chip. Hence, it is possible that Qualcomm could end up selling the phone via its distribution network while Asus could oversee manufacturing and providing after-sales service – something similar to the Google Nexus devices.

The listing also reveals a few specifications for this mysterious Snapdragon branded gaming phone. The phone features a 6.7-inch OLED display but other details like refresh rate and touch sampling rate are kept a mystery. Asus will use the Snapdragon 888 chipset to power the device, which is unsurprising given that Qualcomm would want to showcase its best chip.

The rest of the specifications are watered down from the ROG Phone 5. Instead of a 6000mAh battery, this one is listed to feature a much smaller 3480mAh battery. It will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Android 11 is the OS of the choice here. While the image shows a triple camera setup, the list only shows a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Based on what appears here, it seems that this device will be a limited-run product that Qualcomm could sell in only a few countries. With the kind of competition emerging from the Chinese brands, a phone like this even with a Snapdragon 888 would struggle to make sense. It misses out on gaming extras like shoulder triggers, venting for the cooling system, ergonomic design, and a large battery.

Currently, Asus is preparing for the Asus 8Z launch in India. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the ZenFone 8.