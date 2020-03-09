comscore Asus starts rolling out Android 10 update for Asus ROG Phone 2
Asus starts rolling out Android 10 update for Asus ROG Phone 2

The company has announced that the latest Android 10 update for the Asus ROG Phone II will be released via a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update.

  Updated: March 9, 2020 4:39 PM IST
Asus has started rolling out the latest Android 10 OS update for its Asus ROG Phone 2 smartphone. The update brings Android 10 features, including a system-wide dark theme, Live Caption feature and more. This software update also brings several new system improvements and bug fixes. The company has announced that the latest Android 10 update for the Asus ROG Phone II will be released via a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update.

If Asus ROG Phone 2 users haven’t yet received the Android 10 update, they can check for the Android 10 update manually.  Do note that the company is rolling out this software update incrementally worldwide. If no bug is found, the broader rollout will take place in a few days.

Google has also enhanced security and privacy with Android 10. So, after downloading this latest update, Asus ROG Phone 2 users can allow apps to collect location data only when they are using them. The search giant has also improved the smart reply feature, and gesture navigation. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. With Android 10, Digital Wellbeing has also been enhanced and comes integrated with Family Link.

To recall, the Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched in India back in September 2019. The second gaming smartphone from Asus will be available for Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It now sports a 120Hz display, which is the fastest refresh rate on any smartphone yet. The display offers a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 4:39 PM IST
