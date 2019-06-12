comscore Asus targets 15-20 pc share of consumer notebook market | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus targets 15-20 percent share of India consumer notebook market by 2019-end
News

Asus targets 15-20 percent share of India consumer notebook market by 2019-end

News

Asus, which has been aggressively expanding its online as well as offline presence in the country, Tuesday also unveiled its new line up of 'thin and light' notebook PCs.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 1:47 PM IST
Asus ZenBook 13 Review Intext 4

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Taiwanese tech major Asus Tuesday said it aims to corner 15-20 percent share of consumer notebook market in India by the end of the year as it expands its product portfolio and retail presence in the country. The company, which has been aggressively expanding its online as well as offline presence in the country, Tuesday also unveiled its new line up of ‘thin and light’ notebook PCs.

“We already have 12 percent market share in May (as per Microsoft activation report) and have already crossed 10 percent share (according to IDC)… We are targeting 15-20 percent share of the consumer notebook segment by the end of the calendar year,” ASUS India Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business Arnold Su told PTI.

He added that the company has seen strong growth in its range of ‘thin and light’ notebooks – laptops weighing under 2 kgs with thickness less than 20mm. According to research firm IDC, the notebook PC category contributed 61.4 percent to the overall PC market shipments in India (2.15 million units) in January-March 2019 quarter.

Within the notebook category, ultraslim category – with a 25.3 percent share of the market – grew by 86.5 percent, as per IDC. Su said Asus is ramping up its retail presence through partners in the Indian market. “We are opening 7-10 exclusive stores every month, these are franchise stores. By the end of the year, we expect the number to touch 200 from over 100 right now,” he added.

He said the offline route accounts for about 70-80 percent of the notebook sales in the country, while online channels account for the rest, and the ratio is similar for Asus India as well. Asus Tuesday launched its new ‘VivoBook’ notebooks in 14-inch and 15.6-inch form factors, priced at Rs 33,990 onwards. The devices will be available in multiple color options, and also feature a fingerprint sensor.

“The devices are crafted for high performance and easy portability, and are designed for today’s young and eclectic users that are always on the move and prefer finer pursuits in life,” Asus Regional Head India and South Asia Leon Yu said.

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 1:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
News
OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

News

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery

News

Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OnePlus 7 Review

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display
Asus targets 15-20 percent share of India consumer notebook market by 2019-end

News

Asus targets 15-20 percent share of India consumer notebook market by 2019-end
Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 laptops launched in India

News

Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 laptops launched in India
Asus 5Z new update rolling out

News

Asus 5Z new update rolling out
Xiaomi India online market share decreases in Q1 2019

News

Xiaomi India online market share decreases in Q1 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A1K और Oppo A5s स्मार्टफोन हुए सस्ते, जानें नई कीमत और फीचर्स

Garmin Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3 : कलर डिस्प्ले और बड़ी बैटरी के साथ ये फीचर्स भी हैं खास

PUBG Mobile Tips & Tricks: क्या है Quick Scope Switch फीचर, इसे एक्टिवेट कर आप बन सकते हैं PUBG एक्सपर्ट

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale का आज तीसरा दिन: Xiaomi Mi A2, Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3 हजार रुपये का एडिशनल डिस्काउंट

News

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
News
OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera
Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display
Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

News

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery

News

Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery