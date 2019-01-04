Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019

Ahead of CES 2019, Asus has announced four new Chrome OS devices in its Education series lineup today. Its new range includes Asus’ first ever Chrome OS-based tablet, two traditional clamshell laptops, and a 14-inch Chromebook Flip convertible. Asus hasn’t revealed prices or availability of these new devices, but said these will be available in the coming months. Also, the configurations, pricing, and availability to be announced at launch.

The Asus Chromebook Education series gets the Chromebook C204, the Chromebook C403, the Chromebook Flip C214 convertible, and the Chromebook Tablet CT100. Asus claims that the “new series features durability, spill-and tamper-resistant keyboards and all-around rubber bumpers to withstand the rigors that electronics often face in schools.”

Starting with Asus’s first ever Chrome OS tablet called the Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100, it features a 9.7-inch display and is powered by a hexa-core OP1 CPU. The tablet will be backed by 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It includes a 35Wh lithium-polymer battery, which according to company is enough for a full school day. The charging port is USB Type-C standard. Asus promises that the tablet can survive minor drops along with falls from up to 3 feet height.

As for the Asus Chromebook C204, the calmshell laptop will feature 11.6-inch HD display. It’ll be powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with two USB Type-A 3.1 ports and two USB Type-C ports. For the other clamshell laptop Asus Chromebook C403, the 14-inch display computer machine will feature a rugged design and a spill-proof keyboard designed keeping needs of students. This will be powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor. The combination will include 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with two USB Type-C ports and a single USB Type-A 3.1 port.

Lastly, the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is a convertible Chromebook device in this new lineup. The 2-in-1 boats similar rugged design and keyboard to the Chromebook C204. Asus has noted that the 14-inch convertible Chromebook Flip C214 will be powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor. The device will feature RAM up to 8GB and two standard USB Type-C ports with one Type-A USB 3.1 port.