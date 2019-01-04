comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019
News

Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019

News

These new Chrome OS-based devices will be launched in the coming months by Asus.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 4:37 PM IST
asus-chromebook-laptops-tablet-ces-2019-2

Ahead of CES 2019, Asus has announced four new Chrome OS devices in its Education series lineup today. Its new range includes Asus’ first ever Chrome OS-based tablet, two traditional clamshell laptops, and a 14-inch Chromebook Flip convertible. Asus hasn’t revealed prices or availability of these new devices, but said these will be available in the coming months. Also, the configurations, pricing, and availability to be announced at launch.

The Asus Chromebook Education series gets the Chromebook C204, the Chromebook C403, the Chromebook Flip C214 convertible, and the Chromebook Tablet CT100. Asus claims that the “new series features durability, spill-and tamper-resistant keyboards and all-around rubber bumpers to withstand the rigors that electronics often face in schools.”

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

Starting with Asus’s first ever Chrome OS tablet called the Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100, it features a 9.7-inch display and is powered by a hexa-core OP1 CPU. The tablet will be backed by 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It includes a 35Wh lithium-polymer battery, which according to company is enough for a full school day. The charging port is USB Type-C standard. Asus promises that the tablet can survive minor drops along with falls from up to 3 feet height.

As for the Asus Chromebook C204, the calmshell laptop will feature 11.6-inch HD display. It’ll be powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with two USB Type-A 3.1 ports and two USB Type-C ports. For the other clamshell laptop Asus Chromebook C403, the 14-inch display computer machine will feature a rugged design and a spill-proof keyboard designed keeping needs of students. This will be powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor. The combination will include 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with two USB Type-C ports and a single USB Type-A 3.1 port.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update rolling out with an improved camera and November Android security patch

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update rolling out with an improved camera and November Android security patch

Lastly, the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is a convertible Chromebook device in this new lineup. The 2-in-1 boats similar rugged design and keyboard to the Chromebook C204. Asus has noted that the 14-inch convertible Chromebook Flip C214 will be powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor. The device will feature RAM up to 8GB and two standard USB Type-C ports with one Type-A USB 3.1 port.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January
thumb-img
News
Motorola P40 leak reveals punch hole camera design
thumb-img
News
Mozilla Thunderbird performance and design improvements coming soon
thumb-img
News
Apple App Store breaks record with $1.22 billion sales during 2018 Christmas week

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets stable Android 9 Pie

Camera maker RED teases ‘Lithium’, a 3D camera for its Hydrogen One smartphone

Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January

Honor 8A with dewdrop notch, dual tone glass design leaked

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019

News

Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019
LG’s 2019 TV lineup with Google Assistant, Alpha 9 AI processing chip announced

News

LG’s 2019 TV lineup with Google Assistant, Alpha 9 AI processing chip announced
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 prices in India slashed

Deals

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 prices in India slashed
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

News

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
Sony Xperia L3 spotted on FCC; comes with 5.7-inch display and 3GB RAM

News

Sony Xperia L3 spotted on FCC; comes with 5.7-inch display and 3GB RAM

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 8A dewdrop नॉच और ड्यूल टोन ग्लास डिजाइन के साथ 8 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Honor 10 Lite जनवरी में होगा लॉन्च, जानें खास फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने पेश किया 76 रुपये का रिचार्ज प्लान, कॉल के साथ डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

गूगल कर रहा है फोल्ड होने वाले पिक्सल स्मार्टफोन पर काम : रिपोर्ट

Motorola P40 में होगा 48MP का कैमरा, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

News

Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019
News
Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets stable Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets stable Android 9 Pie
Camera maker RED teases ‘Lithium’, a 3D camera for its Hydrogen One smartphone

News

Camera maker RED teases ‘Lithium’, a 3D camera for its Hydrogen One smartphone
Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January

News

Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January
Honor 8A with dewdrop notch, dual tone glass design leaked

News

Honor 8A with dewdrop notch, dual tone glass design leaked