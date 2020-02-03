comscore Asus warns of ROG Phone 2 temporary shortage | BGR India
Asus warns of ROG Phone 2 temporary shortage due to Coronavirus outbreak

Asus has warned its fans about supply shortage of ROG Phone 2 in India due to the situation in Asia. The Taiwanese company is not the only one affected by this outbreak.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 11:21 AM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 2

Asus has been unable to meet the demand for its ROG Phone 2 since its launch in September last year. As soon as the device went on sale, the company ran out of stock. It later offered apology to its customers and said that it did not anticipate the demand. Now, it is warning of a temporary shortage of the flagship smartphone. Asus India has reportedly sent out emails to fans about the shortage. In the email, the Taiwanese giant warns of a ‘disruption in supply chain caused by the prevailing situation in Asia’.

Asus ROG Phone 2 supply affected by Coronavirus

In the email sent to fans, the company assures that it is “working hard” to ensure that ROG Phone 2 will be back on stock soon. The email does not explicitly confirm whether the situation affects only India stock of the device. However, the situation might affect the availability of ROG Phone 2 globally. The statement from Asus India comes amidst growing concerns about supply chain due to Coronavirus outbreak in China. The virus, which originated in Wuhan province, has reportedly sickened more than 4,100 people.

There have been estimates of 224 people who have died because of the virus. While the virus has been largely restricted to China’s Wuhan province, it has also spread to other countries. The Coronavirus claimed its first victim outside China yesterday. A 44-year-old Chinese national died in the Philippines because of the virus. Tech companies are the worst hit with most companies shutting down stores and factories in the region.

asus, coronavirus, asus coronavirus, coronavirus outbreak, china supply chain

Photo: GSMArena

Apple has announced that it has closed its stores in the country until February 9. There are also reports of Apple’s supply chain being affected by the virus. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes that Coronavirus outbreak will impact iPhone supply in the first quarter. However, Foxconn was quick to issue a press release refuting those rumors. Asus is probably among the tech companies affected by the outbreak of this virus. There are also reports that Samsung won’t be able to offer accessories at the time of Galaxy S20 launch on February 11.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 11:21 AM IST

