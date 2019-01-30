Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Asus has launched the ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 laptops in India. The three laptop models were first introduced at IFA 2018 conference in Berlin last year and the Taiwanese company is bringing these devices to India after more than three months. With the new ZenBook lineup, Asus is strengthening its slim and lightweight product portfolio in India as it aims to compete with the likes of Apple, HP, Dell and Lenovo. The new ZenBook series is aimed at those looking for a compact laptop that does not compromise on performance.

Asus ZenBook 13: Price and Specifications

The ZenBook 13 is now officially the most compact laptop one buy in the Indian market right now. It features a four-sided frameless design with NanoEdge displays and features slim bezels around it. Asus claims the laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent, which is higher than that of Dell XPS 13. The laptop weighs only 1.09Kg yet keeps the webcam on the top edge of the display.

In terms of specifications, the ZenBook 13 features a 13.3-inch Full HD NanoEdge display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a 178-degree wide field of view and supports 72 percent NTSC color gamut. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage and 2GB of GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. There is option to configure the device with either 8th generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor or Core i7-8565U processor.

It comes with one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI, microSD card slot and audio combo jack. It supports dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and supports Windows Hello with 3D IR HD camera. It is also the first Asus laptop to feature NumberPad design, where the numberpad is displayed on top of the trackpad. It is rated to last up to 14 hours on a single charge and comes with a 65W power adapter. It starts at Rs 71,990 for the base model and comes in blue or silver colors.

Asus ZenBook 14: Price and Specifications

The ZenBook 14 is basically a 14-inch laptop packed into the chassis of a 13-inch model. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with four-sided NanoEdge display design and supports 178-degree wide viewing angle and 100 percent sRGB color gamut. It also comes with option for Intel Core i5-8265U processor or Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB SSD storage.

It supports WiFi, Bluetooth and comes equipped with one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI, microSD card slot and audio combo jack like its smaller sibling. There is Asus SonicMaster audio system, numberpad design, 50Wh battery rated for 13 hours and it weighs 1.19Kg. The ZenBook 14 starts at Rs 72,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,00,990.

Asus ZenBook 15: Price and Specifications

Asus ZenBook 15 is the largest of the three laptops being launched in India. The ZenBook 15, as the name gives away, features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and frameless design like other two models. It comes with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Intel Core i7-8565U processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory.

The laptop offers one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI, SD card slot and audio combo jack. It runs Windows 10 Home with support for Windows Hello facial recognition. It features Asus SonicMaster stereo audio system and is rated for up to 17 hours of battery life. The laptop is priced at Rs 1,39,990 and comes in blue or silver color options.