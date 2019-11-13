Asus has unveiled its first AMD-powered ZenBook 14 and ZenBook Flip 14 devices in India. at a starting price of Rs 59,990 in India. The laptops can be purchased via offline markets, or through Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. Asus is selling the new Zenbook 14 for Rs 59,990. The Zenbook Flip 14, on the other hand, will cost Rs 64,990 for AMD Ryzen 5 and Rs 74,990 for Ryzen 7 version.

“The two laptops champion the cause of present-day creative individuals and multi-tasking professionals by offering the perfect blend of mobility with design, weight with specs, and powerful computing performance to execute a multitude of tasks,” Arnold Su, Business Head, PC, Gaming And Commercial Products, Asus India, said in a statement.

The ZenBook 14 UM431DA is powered by second-generation Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The ergo lift design at 1.39 kg is packed in a 15.9 mm case. The company claims that this device can deliver 12-hour battery life. There is also a fingerprint sensor for security. It features a quad-speaker system and an ErgoLift hinge design.

The Asus ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA, on the other hand, offers 2nd generation Ryzen 7 3700U processor with the latest AMD Radeon Vega 10 graphics for supreme visuals on the go. It comes with an IR camera for fast and secure facial log-in, FHD IPS touch screen and a stylus pen. Besides, the brand also showcased AMD powered ultra-slim gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G, and a gaming desktop ROG Strix GL10DH. Asus claims that the laptop comes with MIL-STD-810G certification.

The device ships with Windows 10 operating system and comes with Asus SonicMaster stereo audio system. The ZenBook 14 also supports Cortana and Alexa. “We have a strong relationship with ASUS and the new laptops reiterate AMD’s commitment to bring choice and great performance in the ultrathin category to consumers in India,” Vinay Sinha, MD, Sales, AMD India added.

– With inputs from IANS