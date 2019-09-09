Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

Asus has announced the addition of three new laptops to its ZenBook series in India. The company has launched the ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and Zenbook 15 in the country. The ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 come equipped with a secondary screenpad while ZenBook Flip 13 is the world’s compact convertible laptop. All the three devices build on their compact form factor first introduced with the release of ZenBook models last year. With the new ZenBook series, Asus is positioning itself to compete with Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13: Price and Specifications

The ZenBook Flip 13 is the most compact 13-inch convertible laptop in the market. It features a 13-inch display with four-sided frame-less NanoEdge display that offer ultra-narrow bezels. The convertible laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent, resulting in 10 percent narrower footprint. It can be configured with up to 8th generation quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, ultrafast PCIe SSD and gigabit-class WiFi. It is rated to work for 13 hours on a single charge.

The ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage. The port options include two USB Type-C, one audio combo jack and a DC-in for power. It has a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel and glass-covered number pad. The touchpad on the laptop acts as input for numbers as well. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth and packs a 50Wh battery. The 1.3kg convertible laptop is available for Rs 76,990 via Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm.

Asus ZenBook 14 and 15: Price and Specifications

Alongside the ZenBook Flip 13, Asus has also introduced the updated 14-inch and 15-inch ZenBook models. The ZenBook 14 (UX434) and ZenBook 15 (UX534) also feature the four-sided frameless NanoEdge display like their convertible cousin. They offer a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio making them most compact in their respective screen size. They both offer a Full HD display and the ZenBook 14 has a form factor that is as compact as a 13-inch model.

The ZenBook 14 can be configured with Core i7-8565U or Core i5-8265U processor, GeForce MX250, 8GB or 16GB RAM and 512GB or 1TB SSD storage. The ZenBook 15, on the other hand, comes standard with Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage. It also includes a GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with 2GB or 4GB of video memory. They both feature a 3D IR HD camera, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and run Windows 10 Home. The interface options on the ZenBook 14 include USB Type-C, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, microSD card reader and audio combo jack.

The ZenBook 15 comes equipped with USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI, SD card readers and audio combo jack. Both the ZenBook models also feature a ScreenPad with a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display. They also feature SonicMaster stereo audio system certified by Harman Kardon and far field microphones for Cortana and Alexa. The ZenBook 14 has a 50Wh battery while the ZenBook 15 packs a bigger 71Wh battery. The ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 are available from Rs 79,990 and Rs 1,19,990 respectively.