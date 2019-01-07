CES 2019: Asus ZenBook S13 bezel-less laptop launched with a reverse notch

Asus has announced the most bezel-less laptop yet with the launch of its ZenBook S13 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. Display bezels on laptops have been shrinking since the launch of Dell XPS 13 with InfinityEdge display and now, Asus taking it a notch higher with its newest ZenBook model. With the ZenBook S13, Asus claims to have created the “world’s slimmest display bezel”, and it has done so by putting a notch on the laptop. At the top of ZenBook S13, Asus has put a notch that houses the webcam and allows for a true bezel-less screen experience. The design, in fact, is a reverse notch, one that extends outwards and not inwards, as seen on most smartphones.

Asus is introducing the ZenBook S13 UX392 as the successor to ZenBook S UX391, and features such slim bezels that it has a screen-to-body ratio of 97 percent and the company is smartly hiding the bottom notch behind the keyboard. The bezels themselves measure 2.5mm on either side of the display, which is a 1080p panel measuring 13.9-inches diagonally. Despite packing a near 14-inch display, the ZenBook S13 has a footprint that is smaller than that of most 13-inch laptops in the market.

The ZenBook S13 is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, and can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Even though the ZenBook S13 has thin bezels and a compact form factor, it comes equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce MX150 discrete graphics processor, making it the “world’s thinnest laptop with discrete graphics,” according to Asus. The use of discrete graphics should make the ZenBook S13 decent for playing games like Fortnite or PUBG at the native resolution aft 30 frames per second.

As far as ports are concerned, the Asus ZenBook S13 comes with two USB Type-C ports and a single USB Type-A port. It even has a microSD card reader, which is missing from Apple’s slim notebook offerings like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Like its predecessor, there is also a fingerprint sensor integrated into the trackpad, and users can also take advantage of Windows Hello support for logging into their device. The ZenBook S13 weighs just under 1kg, and will be available in Utopia Blue color. Asus says the laptop will become available in the first quarter but there is no word on its retail price just yet.