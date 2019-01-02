Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

While most Android smartphones are moving towards latest Android 9 Pie, there are still some old devices yet to get the taste of Android 8.1 Oreo. Asus which has also moved to Android 9 Pie for some of its devices, may reportedly update the 2016 Zenfone 3 Ultra to Oreo in coming weeks.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra was launched alongside flagship Zenfone 3 Deluxe in 2016 and it pre-installed Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Since then the smartphone has received multiple updates including Android version upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat.

Now as spotted by TheAndroidSoul, the Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may be set to get its last update of Android as the device certified on the Wi-Fi Alliance is seen running on 8.1 Oreo. There are no details shared by Asus as yet, but it is presumed that the company might be testing the final update before rollout.

The big 6.8-inch screen smartphone ZenFone 3 Ultra came with a hefty price tag of Rs 49,999 in India. It featured a design combination of metal unibody and invisible antenna bands. While the Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe was among the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chipset, the Zenfone 3 Ultra was among the first to feature a 6.8-inch full HD IPS display with a 4K TV-Grade image processor.

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra specifications

The Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor coupled with the Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Unlike the Zenfone 3 Deluxe, the built-in fingerprint sensor on the Zenfone 3 Ultra was positioned on the front.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

The Zenfone 3 Ultra was backed by a massive 4,600mAh battery, which had also featured Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The device could also double-up as a power bank to charge other phones.