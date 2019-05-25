Asus Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone 4 Selfie get AOSP Android 9 Pie beta builds

Asus’ older ZenFone 4 Max smartphone received Android Oreo update back in October 2018. Now, the company has released a beta update for the same device as well as for the Zenfone 4 Selfie. The new update brings Android 9.0 Pie AOSP Beta version. It comes with version number 16.0200.1903.16 with stock-like AOSP build, with none of Asus’ additions and modifications.

Notably, the latest update replaces the company’s custom ZenUI skin with the stock-like interface. It is worth noting that the update is a bit risky as the installation is a manual process, and it will delete all your data from your smartphone, GSMArena reports. So, users are advised to back up all their phone’s data if they want to install the pre-release software.

Furthermore, users can download the update via the company’s official website. The website warns that the latest Android 9 Pie AOSP Beta version will not be supported with routine updates. This further means that if you want to go back to the stable release “you will need to jump through additional hoops,” the cited source said. “If you are used to and prefer using ZenUI, we recommend that you continue with the Android 8 (Oreo) version,” the company said.

To recall, the Asus Zenfone 4 Max was launched back in 2017. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB via microSD cards. The smartphone packs a standard 5.2-inch display with HD (720 x 1280) pixels resolution.

For imaging duties, Zenfone 4 Max has a dual-camera system at the back. The setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors. There’s also an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. Having all standard connectivity options, Asus Zenfone 4 Max owes its name to a massive 5,000mAh power-pack. Besides, the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie, which falls under the company’s Zenfone 4 series, was also launched last year. The name itself explains that it is a selfie-centric smartphone. The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, which is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.