Android 9 Pie now available for Asus Zenfone 5: Here is how to install

Asus Zenfone 5 was launched early this year and it is a mid-range offering in the Zenfone lineup.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 6:14 PM IST
Asus has just released the Android 9 Pie update for its Zenfone 5 smartphone. The update package is now available for download on the company’s official website. The FOTA update arriving for Zenfone 5 weighs just around 1.1GB and if you are looking forward to experiencing Pie, then the installation process is pretty straightforward too.

How to download and install Android 9 Pie on Asus Zenfone 5:

The first step is to download the package from Asus‘s website. The second step is move the downloaded package to the microSD card. Now, enter the recovery mode and choose “apply updates from microSD and select the downloadable package and confirm. This step will immediately flash the existing software with Android 9 Pie.

While this sounds like a manual labor, those not in a hurry to experience Android Pie on their Zenfone 5 can wait for the OTA update instead. Now, that Asus has released the ROM for flashing on your smartphone, the company should release OTA update sometime soon. Asus has also shared details about when other smartphones in the Zenfone series will get the update.

Asus has confirmed that Zenfone 5Z, its flagship smartphone part from ROG Phone, will get a taste of Android 9 Pie by the end of January. However, there is no word on when the update will arrive on Zenfone 5 Lite, which is a lower end device in the entire Zenfone lineup.

To recall, Android 9 Pie was released in August and arrived first on Google’s own Pixel smartphones and then on Essential Phone. The update has since been pushed to devices from brands like OnePlus and HMD Global as well. According to Google’s own distribution numbers, the Android Pie update is yet to register while Android Oreo and Nougat command a market share of 21.5 percent and 28.2 percent respectively.

