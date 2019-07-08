Asus has started rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie FOTA update to the older Zenfone 5 Lite smartphones as well. The company noted about the firmware roll out on Zentalk threads. It said, “since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice.”

The budget Asus Zenfone 5 Lite was launched in early 2018 with Android 7.1 Nougat. The smartphone brought dual camera setup on the front, and dual rear camera setup. Asus took a little longer to provide the update, but now its finally here. One can wait for the push OTA notification or can manually check “System updates” in Settings > System to check if there is new firmware available.

The Android 9 Pie FOTA update for the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite carries firmware version 16.0610.1905.79. It reportedly weighs a little over 1GB (via GSMArena). The same update is going to all Zenfone 5 Lite, Zenfone 5 Selfie Pro (ZC600KL) and Zenfone 5Q models globally.

Last year, the Zenfone 5 Lite was one of the first for Asus to bring the 18:9 displays in smartphones. It features a 6-inch full HD+ display running at a resolution of 1080x2160pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone came powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC featuring eight Cortex A53 cores, with maximum clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. It was coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. With a 3,300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5 Lite came with all standard connectivity options. It included 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi onboard.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus has emerged as the one of the competitor to Xiaomi in the entry-level and mid-range price segment with its Zenfone series in India. The Taiwanese consumer electronics company was recently challenged for the trademark infringement in the Delhi High Court. The company had to drop the branding such as ZEN or Zenfone for its smartphones or accessories. As a result, the company last minute rebranded its Asus Zenfone 6Z and the Asus 6Z in India before the launch.

Features Asus ZenFone 5 Lite (ZC600KL) Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-Core 64-bit Processor OS Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5 Display IPS Display-6.0-inch-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 32GB storage + 3GB RAM / 64GB storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera 16 MP + 8 MP dual Camera Front Camera 20 MP + 8 MP dual Camera Battery 3300 mAh battery

Story Timeline