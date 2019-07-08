comscore Asus Zenfone 5 Lite starts receiving Android 9 Pie FOTA update
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone 5 Lite starts receiving Android 9 Pie FOTA update in batches
News

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite starts receiving Android 9 Pie FOTA update in batches

News

The budget Asus Zenfone 5 Lite was launched in early 2018 with Android 7.1 Nougat. The smartphone brought dual camera setup on the front, and dual rear camera setup.

  • Published: July 8, 2019 1:04 PM IST
asus zenfone 5 lite main

Asus has started rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie FOTA update to the older Zenfone 5 Lite smartphones as well. The company noted about the firmware roll out on Zentalk threads. It said, “since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice.”

The budget Asus Zenfone 5 Lite was launched in early 2018 with Android 7.1 Nougat. The smartphone brought dual camera setup on the front, and dual rear camera setup. Asus took a little longer to provide the update, but now its finally here. One can wait for the push OTA notification or can manually check “System updates” in Settings > System to check if there is new firmware available.

Asus ordered by Delhi High Court to restrain from selling Zenfone-branded smartphones in India

Also Read

Asus ordered by Delhi High Court to restrain from selling Zenfone-branded smartphones in India

The Android 9 Pie FOTA update for the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite carries firmware version 16.0610.1905.79. It reportedly weighs a little over 1GB (via GSMArena). The same update is going to all Zenfone 5 Lite, Zenfone 5 Selfie Pro (ZC600KL) and Zenfone 5Q models globally.

Last year, the Zenfone 5 Lite was one of the first for Asus to bring the 18:9 displays in smartphones. It features a 6-inch full HD+ display running at a resolution of 1080x2160pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone came powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC featuring eight Cortex A53 cores, with maximum clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. It was coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. With a 3,300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5 Lite came with all standard connectivity options. It included 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi onboard.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus has emerged as the one of the competitor to Xiaomi in the entry-level and mid-range price segment with its Zenfone series in India. The Taiwanese consumer electronics company was recently challenged for the trademark infringement in the Delhi High Court. The company had to drop the branding such as ZEN or Zenfone for its smartphones or accessories. As a result, the company last minute rebranded its Asus Zenfone 6Z and the Asus 6Z in India before the launch.

Features Asus ZenFone 5 Lite (ZC600KL)
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-Core 64-bit Processor
OS Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5
Display IPS Display-6.0-inch-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 32GB storage + 3GB RAM / 64GB storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 16 MP + 8 MP dual Camera
Front Camera 20 MP + 8 MP dual Camera
Battery 3300 mAh battery

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Asus ZenFone 5

Asus ZenFone 5

1

8499

Android OS, v4.3 (Jelly Bean), upgradable to v4.4.2 (KitKat)
Dual-core 2 GHz (Z2580)/ 1.6 GHz (Z2560)
8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
Asus ZenFone 5 Lite

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite

7500

Android OS, v4.4.2 (KitKat)
Dual-core 1.2 GHz
8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
  • Published Date: July 8, 2019 1:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
List of places PUBG is banned
thumb-img
News
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback
thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison

Editor's Pick

List of places PUBG is banned
Gaming
List of places PUBG is banned
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

How to auto-delete your Google Location History

How To

How to auto-delete your Google Location History

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

News

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

PUBG Lite First Impressions

Gaming

PUBG Lite First Impressions

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch

Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update
Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

News

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India
Asus ROG Phone 2 launch set for July 23

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch set for July 23
Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000

Gaming

Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000
Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4 के बैक में 16-Megapixel Telephoto Lens के साथ हो सकता है फ्रंट इंफ्रारेड कैमरा

PUBG Ban: PUBG Mobile गेम को बैन करने वाला पांचवां देश बना Jordan

Vodafone ने 139 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा कुल 3GB डाटा

Vu Anniversary Sale Last Day: Flipkart पर चल रही Vuniverse सेल का आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी शानदार डील्स

Pakistani न्यूज एंकर Apple Inc को समझ बैठी सेब, ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने की खिंचाई

News

Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019
News
Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

News

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch

News

Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch
Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

News

Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon