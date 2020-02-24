Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch

The Taiwanese smartphone maker, Asus, has started rolling out a new software update for the Zenfone 5Q globally. The update brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the device from the Android’s bulletin website. However, it does not mention any newly included features.

The Asus Zenfone 5Q latest update carries the software Build version WW-16.0610.2002.94 and is about 2.02 GB in firmware size. Although the build version and size may vary depending on the region, GetDroidTips reports. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Look

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. So, it can take a while before reaching all Zenfone 5Q devices gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. It is recommended to download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid any additional cellular data charges.

The latest security patch with this new update fixes several critical and moderate security issues in the smartphone. One of these enabled a local attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission arbitrary code. The company is likely to roll out this February 2020 security patch to more Asus devices soon in the coming weeks.

Asus Zenfone 5Q features, specifications

The Zenfone 5Q smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Zenfone 5Q has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and Adreno 508 GPU. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.