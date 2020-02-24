comscore Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone 5Q update rolling out with February 2020 security patch
News

Asus Zenfone 5Q update rolling out with February 2020 security patch

News

The Zenfone 5Q latest update fixes several critical and moderate security issues in the smartphone.

  • Updated: February 24, 2020 3:22 PM IST
Asus Zenfone 5Q

The Taiwanese smartphone maker, Asus, has started rolling out a new software update for the Zenfone 5Q globally. The update brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the device from the Android’s bulletin website. However, it does not mention any newly included features.

Related Stories


The Asus Zenfone 5Q latest update carries the software Build version WW-16.0610.2002.94 and is about 2.02 GB in firmware size. Although the build version and size may vary depending on the region, GetDroidTips reports. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Look

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. So, it can take a while before reaching all Zenfone 5Q devices gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. It is recommended to download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid any additional cellular data charges.

The latest security patch with this new update fixes several critical and moderate security issues in the smartphone. One of these enabled a local attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission arbitrary code. The company is likely to roll out this February 2020 security patch to more Asus devices soon in the coming weeks.

Asus Zenfone 5Q features, specifications

The Zenfone 5Q smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi SIM card that will also function as a microSD card under works

Also Read

Xiaomi SIM card that will also function as a microSD card under works

The Zenfone 5Q has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and Adreno 508 GPU. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 3:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2020 3:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch
News
Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch
Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

News

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

News

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch

News

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch
Best Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 30000
Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch

News

Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch
Best Phone Under 8000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 8000
Asus 6Z, 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 get discount on Flipkart

Deals

Asus 6Z, 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 get discount on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro लॉन्च, 37,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch Live Updates : भारत में 37,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

Vivo जल्द ही लॉन्च करने वाली है 5जी स्मार्टफोन Vivo Z6, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके खास फीचर

Nokia 9 PureView स्मार्टफोन की कीमत हुई कम, जानें नए दाम

News

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch
News
Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch
Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India
Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

News

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design
Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

News

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works